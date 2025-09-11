Pearce: Slot handed right-back dilemma after Liverpool injury update

Picture via liverpoolfc.com

Liverpool’s preparations for Sunday’s clash with Burnley have been boosted by the return of Jeremie Frimpong, though his availability also presents our head coach with a tactical headache.

Frimpong fitness gives Liverpool a defensive puzzle

As reported by James Pearce for The Athletic, the Dutch full-back resumed training on Wednesday after missing our last two league games with a hamstring problem.

The £30m arrival from Bayer Leverkusen was forced off on the opening weekend against Bournemouth and remained on Merseyside during the international break to continue his recovery.

The former Celtic man has been wowing his teammates with one key asset, though hasn’t been too badly missed in the first team since his setback.

While the 24-year-old is now stepping up his comeback, Dominik Szoboszlai has thrived in his absence at right-back – earning a place in the Premier League team of the week as a full back.

Conor Bradley has also returned to fitness, giving Arne Slot three viable options for the role ahead of a run of six fixtures in just 17 days across three competitions.

The Athletic noted: “Frimpong was given the green light to step up his comeback by playing a part in Wednesday’s session.”

That suggests a gradual reintroduction rather than throwing him in immediately, especially with such a demanding schedule on the horizon.

Isak trains, Gomez and Chiesa also involved

There was also the encouraging sight of Alexander Isak taking part in training for the first time since sealing his £125m move from Newcastle United.

The Swedish forward had been pushing for his transfer all summer, and after featuring briefly for his national team earlier this week, he is now integrating with his new Liverpool teammates.

Elsewhere, Joe Gomez and Federico Chiesa were involved after sitting out international duty. Both could be important rotation options in the coming weeks, particularly with our fixture congestion.

Liverpool have already invested heavily this summer, most notably in Isak and Florian Wirtz, but Slot’s ability to manage his squad depth will be just as crucial as the season unfolds.

