Roy Keane disagrees with Jamie Carragher over Liverpool v Burnley prediction

(Pictures courtesy of Sky Bet's The Overlap)

As ever, The Overlap supplies Premier League fans across the Isles with superb debate over football’s biggest trending topics.

With two teams pitted against each other for the Super 6 predictions, Liverpool v Burnley attracted some contrasting opinions – not least of all over the question of Alexander Isak’s availability.

Nonetheless, both Jamie Carragher and Roy Keane agreed that Arne Slot’s side would emerge victorious at Turf Moor on Sunday.

Jamie Carragher disagrees with Roy Keane over Burnley scoreline

We’re of the mind that this could prove to be a more difficult game than either pundit anticipates.

“3-0,” Roy Keane predicted.

Jamie Carragher went with a slightly more conservative 2-0 scoreline for the clash against Scott Parker’s men.

However, Liverpool, coming off the back of an international break, historically, haven’t always been an inspiring watch on the football pitch.

That, coupled with far from sensational performances in their opening three Premier League games, should inspire some uncertainty, in our view.

How have Burnley started their Premier League campaign?

That all said, Burnley’s first few results hardly indicate a side ready to punch cleanly above the relegation zone in the 2025/26 season.

Manchester United 3 – 2 Burnley

Burnley 2 – 0 Sunderland

Tottenham 3 – 0 Burnley

In the Clarets’ defence, of course, they shouldn’t be judged on away trips to sides almost certain to either compete for European places or, at the very least, retain Premier League status (in United’s case).

A home clash against Liverpool, containing the likes of Alexander Isak, Florian Wirtz, and Virgil van Dijk, however, hardly represents a welcome challenge!

Empire of the Kop’s prediction for Burnley v Liverpool

Factoring in our fresh return from the international break, we suspect Liverpool are unlikely to put Burnley to the sword in the opening half hour of action.

It’s fair to expect a somewhat sluggish start to the first half, with major improvement in the second.

The key for Arne Slot’s men will be ensuring that Burnley aren’t allowed to capitalise on their few opportunities in front of goal, having showcased their efficiency against United and Sunderland.

Games Possession Shots Shots on target Goals Man Utd v Burnley 38% 6 3 2 Burnley v Sunderland 41% 7 2 2

* Burnley stats in two Premier League encounters in the 2025/26 season

Parker’s side clearly will pose some threat to a Liverpool defence that has come under some fire this term.

Albeit, we did witness some serious improvement from Milos Kerkez at left-back against Arsenal, and Dominik Szoboszlai ultimately provided the decider as an auxiliary right-back. So, there is certainly more than enough cause for positivity!

With that in mind, we’re backing the Reds to emerge from Turf Moor with a 2-1 victory and the lion’s share of the points!

Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville’s prediction: 2-0 (Liverpool)

Roy Keane and Ian Wright’s prediction: 3-0 (Liverpool)

EOTK’s prediction: 2-1 (Liverpool)

