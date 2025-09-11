Why Liverpool told City ‘neither do we’ in Diaz and Julian Alvarez talks – Telegraph

(Julian Alvarez Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images), (Luis Diaz Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s summer business has been shaped not only by planning but also by moments where our recruitment team stood firm, with a new report now shining a light on discussions involving Luis Diaz and Julian Alvarez.

According to Chris Bascombe in The Telegraph, Manchester City once attempted to explore a move that could have seen the Colombian winger depart Anfield in a deal involving Alvarez. But Liverpool’s leadership made sure no such transfer would ever happen.

Liverpool stand firm in Diaz and Alvarez discussions

Michael Edwards, Richard Hughes and Arne Slot have been described as the “three wise men” steering our transfer planning.

Their work has been built on Jurgen Klopp’s legacy of leaving the club’s finances in excellent condition, enabling Liverpool to aim for the biggest names this summer.

When drawing up their masterplan a year ago, the focus was on patience and gathering a full year’s worth of data on players already at the club and possible external targets.

That approach eventually delivered major deals such as Florian Wirtz for a record fee, as well as Alexander Isak to lead our attack on an even bigger deal.

Bascombe reports that one situation in the summer of 2024 briefly tested that approach.

City had made it clear they would not sell Alvarez to Liverpool, instead moving him on to Atletico Madrid.

Liverpool responded firmly when City suggested Diaz could switch to the Etihad. “We don’t sell to rivals,” was City’s stance. “Neither do we then,” came the Reds’ pithy reply.

Slot’s success strengthens Liverpool’s transfer position

Alvarez was touted by former Reds as the ideal striker this summer, before we secured a move for the record-breaking Swede up top.

The Argentine striker was mentioned by senior journalists as a realistic option and it is now clear the club were, at least at one stage, interested in completing a deal.

Diaz remained at Anfield despite initial disappointment and went on to play his part in a Premier League title-winning campaign under our Dutch boss.

That success gave the recruitment team further belief that elite signings were realistic, rather than settling for stop-gap solutions.

With Florian Wirtz now wearing the No.7 shirt and Isak leading the line, Liverpool’s refusal to bend in talks with City looks even more decisive.

The rejection of Alvarez set a tone of strength that has carried into this summer’s record-breaking business.

