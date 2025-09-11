Not just Konate: Liverpool have three other major contracts which ‘need to be addressed’

(Photos by Alex Pantling and Carl Recine/Getty Images)

For all the excellent work that Liverpool have completed both on and off the pitch over the past year, there are still some major to-dos in FSG’s inbox.

In terms of players’ contracts, Ibrahima Konate would appear to be the most urgent priority. The Frenchman has less than 10 months remaining on his current deal, and speculation over a free transfer to Real Madrid in 2026 has ramped up recently.

Andy Robertson is the other first-team regular whose contract expires next summer, although he seems likelier to extend after recently being handed the vice-captaincy at Anfield.

Liverpool have three other major contracts which’ll soon need sorting

In an article for The Times on Thursday, Paul Joyce highlighted three other contractual matters to which Liverpool would be wise to attend without delay.

At present, head coach Arne Slot, sporting director Richard Hughes and FSG’s chief executive of football Michael Edwards are all contracted until 2027, with the journalist noting that the futures of that hugely important trio ‘will need to be addressed at some point in the coming months’.

Slot, Hughes and Edwards are all crucial to Liverpool

It’s rare that behind-the-scenes boardroom figures would be celebrated wildly by football fans, but the men pulling the strings at Liverpool represent an exception due to their outstanding performance in recent months and years.

Edwards was renowned as a game-changing sporting director who oversaw transformative signings such as Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Alisson Becker, and incumbent Hughes will hope that his work in recruiting £100m+ duo Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak will come to be equally deified.

As for Slot, the manner in which he took on the challenge of succeeding a giant of LFC in Jurgen Klopp and romping to the Premier League title in his first season has swiftly ensured him near-untouchable status among a fan base who also appreciate his emotionally intelligence.

Never mind the top-flight triumph a few months ago; the Dutchman’s most important contribution in his time at Liverpool has been the incredibly mature and dignified way in which he’s publicly handled the unspeakable loss of Diogo Jota during the summer.

He, Edwards and Hughes are all world-class at what they do, and FSG should waste no time in ensuring that the contracts of all three are extended at the earliest opportunity, whilst also attempting to keep Konate at the club, should he wish to stay.