Paul Joyce reveals how much Liverpool have actually paid for Wirtz and Isak this summer

Images via George Wood/Getty Images and Liverpool FC

Liverpool broke their transfer record twice in the past three months to complete two deals which could potentially involve a cumulative outlay of almost £250m.

In June, the Reds clinched a £116m deal to sign Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen, an unprecedented investment from the Merseyside club until they topped it on deadline day with the £125m acquisition of Alexander Isak from Newcastle.

As per Sky Sports, the Premier League champions have committed to spending more than £400m on new signings since the start of the summer transfer window, with FSG determined to provide Arne Slot with the resources that he needs to keep LFC at the top of the English game.

How much have Liverpool paid for Isak and Wirtz so far?

In an article for The Times on Thursday, Paul Joyce revealed how the payments for the record-breaking Wirtz and Isak transfers have been structured.

The guaranteed payment for the Germany playmaker is £100m, with the remaining £16m in add-ons only being triggerred if Liverpool win either the Premier League or Champions League four times during the five-year duration of his current contract.

Sporting director Richard Hughes negotiated five equal payments to be made to Leverkusen, meaning that only £20m has actually come out of the club’s accounts for this accounting year.

Meanwhile, the £125m fee for Isak is also being transferred in instalments (in this case throughout a four-year period), and Joyce reports that LFC have paid £51.25m for the two players this summer.

Yet more smart transfer business by Liverpool

The implementation of financial regulations such as FFP and PSR has required Premier League clubs to be more astute with their payment plans for transfers, in particular those with exorbitant fees, so we’re frequently seeing big-money deals being paid in several increments rather than one lump sum.

To think that Liverpool will end up parting with little more than £50m this year for two marquee signings who could eventually cost almost five times that amount is a testament to the shrewd running of the club by Hughes and his boardroom colleagues.

The breakdown of the prospective add-ons for Wirtz is particularly interesting, with the additional £16m contingent on collective success rather than any specific individual accomplishments.

The Reds have won the Premier League twice in the past five years but not the Champions League, which suggests that accumulating four triumphs across those competitions by 2030 will be a tall order. However, Slot’s squad are ideally placed to win at least one of those trophies by next May.

If tangible success in either or both of those is achieved this season, and both Isak and Wirtz are central to that silverware, then to have paid just over £50m this summer for those two signings would reflect exceptionally well on Hughes and FSG.