Howe admits relationship breakdown with Isak after Liverpool move

Liverpool’s record-breaking summer signing has dominated headlines again, with Eddie Howe addressing how his relationship with Alexander Isak collapsed once our interest became concrete.

The Sweden international forced through his £125 million transfer to Anfield on deadline day, with the Newcastle manager now confirming that the forward’s decision to go on “strike” altered everything between them.

Howe on Isak’s Newcastle ‘strike’

Speaking before Newcastle’s weekend fixture with Wolves, Howe admitted that things changed the moment the striker distanced himself from training.

“The moment he went on strike our relationship did change and that was probably a turning point in our relationship,” the Magpies boss told reporters, via BBC Sport.

“Alex and I always enjoyed a great relationship. I loved working with him. I hope he enjoyed working with us.

“It was mutually beneficial. We helped him become the player he in part is today and he helped us as a team achieve some unbelievable milestones.”

Liverpool had already tested the waters with a £110m bid before pushing the deal over the line in the final days of the window.

Newcastle sanctioned the move after bringing in Nick Woltemade from Stuttgart and agreeing terms for Yoane Wissa.

Now we await Isak making his debut this weekend, with Arne Slot providing an update on the chances of seeing the Swede at Turf Moor.

What Isak means for Liverpool going forward

The 25-year-old No.9 joined us off the back of 27 goals in all competitions for Newcastle last season, including the Carabao Cup final winner against our own side.

His arrival underlines how determined our hierarchy were to strengthen in the wake of departures such as Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz.

Player (2024/25) Games Goals Assists Alexander Isak 42 27 6 Florian Wirtz 45 16 15 Hugo Ekitike 38 14 8

With Florian Wirtz already in from Bayer Leverkusen and Hugo Ekitike joining from Frankfurt, our attacking options have been transformed in just one summer and Paul Joyce has outlined the true cost of their arrivals.

Howe stressed that Isak “loved his time” on Tyneside but that the move to Merseyside changed his thought process.

That shift showcased that even with a love for his time in the north east, the lure of making the step up to Anfield was too much to resist – as it is for many players.

