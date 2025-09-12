Mac Allister names the ex-Red who inspired him towards Liverpool dream

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister has admitted that watching one former Anfield favourite helped shape his dream of playing in the Premier League.

The 26-year-old has been reflecting on his career in a new interview with GQ, where he discussed his earliest inspirations back in Argentina.

Argentine influence on Liverpool midfielder

When asked about the Premier League being his goal, the midfielder highlighted the impact of Argentinians who made it big in England.

“When I was younger, there weren’t many Argentinians in the Premier League but I used to wake up very early in the mornings to watch players like Carlos Tevez and Maxi Rodriguez,” he explained.

“I was a big fan of the Premier League, so I hope the next generations are doing the same with us, not just with me but with Argentinian players in general.”

For Liverpool supporters, the mention of Rodriguez carries extra meaning.

The winger became a cult figure at Anfield between 2010 and 2012, scoring crucial goals under both Rafa Benitez and Kenny Dalglish.

His famous hat-tricks against Birmingham City and Fulham live long in the memory and his send off in retirement show how well thought of the League Cup winner was.

Now Mac Allister is following in those footsteps, having been a key part of our Premier League title-winning side under Arne Slot last season.

Maxi Rodriguez’s connection continues

The midfielder joined the Reds from Brighton in 2023 and has gone on to become one of the most consistent players in the squad.

The World Cup winner has a great reputation in his home nation too, despite criticism during the most recent international break.

His comments highlight just how deep Liverpool’s connections with Argentina now run, from Maxi in the past to our current No.10.

We’ve seen Mauricio Pellegrino, Emiliano Insua, Javier Mascherano and Sebastian Leto as the other Argentines to wear the red shirt but it feels like Mac Allister could be the man with the best Anfield legacy once his time comes to an end.

Alexis is surrounded by world-class teammates as he looks to build on last year’s success, and what began as a boyhood admiration for players like Rodriguez has now turned into a reality.

