Slot confirms Reds will be without one midfielder against Burnley

Liverpool’s preparations for the return of the Premier League have been hit by the news that Curtis Jones will not feature in the game against Burnley after picking up an injury.

Our head coach Arne Slot confirmed the issue in his press conference, explaining that while most players returned safely from international duty, the Scouser will be unavailable.

Liverpool boss on Jones injury setback

“We trained today for the first time with most of them,” Slot said. “The non-internationals did train with the U21s this week already.

“Curtis Jones of course, I don’t know if you knew, but he got injured in the last game. So he will not be available for the game against Burnley.”

It is a frustrating setback for the 24-year-old, who has been competing for a regular place in midfield alongside Florian Wirtz, Dominik Szoboszlai, Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister.

Liverpool have already signed Florian Wirtz to add creativity to the middle of the pitch, and Jones’ absence will increase the responsibility on the German playmaker.

The Scouser was himself linked with a departure this summer but it’s clear that the boss has a lot of faith in him, which is why he remains on Merseyside.

Slot added that he was relieved most others came through the break unscathed, noting: “That’s not always the situation.

“Especially in the beginning of the season where everybody comes from a different background going to the national team where they then all of a sudden have to play two games in four or five days.”

Liverpool’s midfield options without Jones

The absence of our No.17 means options such as Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and Ryan Gravenberch, who Slot praised for being sensibly managed by the Dutch national team during the break, will be crucial against Vincent Kompany’s side.

With fixtures coming thick and fast, losing him at this stage is still a blow.

Sir Kenny Dalglish listed the England international as an unsung hero from last season’s champions and he will once again have a crucial role to play in this campaign if we are to repeat that feat.

The hope will be that the injury is only short-term and the academy graduate can return quickly to play his part in what promises to be another huge season for us under Slot.

You can watch Slot’s comments on Jones (from 6:58) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

