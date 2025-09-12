Slot explains why Chiesa left out of Liverpool Champions League squad

Pictures via Liverpool FC on YouTube

Liverpool’s Champions League squad has been confirmed and one of our senior attackers has been left out of the list for the league phase of the competition.

Federico Chiesa is the most high-profile omission from the 22-man group, with UEFA rules restricting us to a maximum of 17 non-homegrown players.

Liverpool boss on difficult Chiesa decision

Arne Slot admitted it was one of the toughest calls he has had to make since taking over at Anfield.

“Of course, that is one of the most difficult things you have to do as a manager,” the Dutchman said in his pre-Burnley press conference.

“For a player not to play, that’s not always easy to tell him, but to not be in the squad is always more difficult.

“I just explained to him why we made this choice, and of course he wasn’t happy with that, but I think he understood my arguments.”

The 27-year-old winger has featured in each of our three Premier League matches so far this season, even scoring late on in the opening night victory over Bournemouth.

But with summer additions like Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak joining the attack, squad places were always going to be limited.

Slot added: “He gave the answer you want to hear from a player – that he will be to help the team in the cups and in the league – and he showed this by working really hard to be ready for the upcoming games.”

What Chiesa’s omission means for Liverpool’s season

The Italian international, who wears our No.14 shirt, will have to focus on the Premier League and domestic cups until at least February.

After turning down an international call-up in this most recent break, it seems clear that the forward is determined to showcase his fitness and ability for the Reds.

His contribution could still be vital, especially with rotation needed as we fight on multiple fronts.

UEFA’s regulations meant sacrifices had to be made, and while Chiesa may be frustrated, he now has the chance to prove himself in domestic action and push his way back into contention for the knockout rounds.