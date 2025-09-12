Federico Chiesa could yet be handed a Champions League lifeline thanks to new UEFA rule

(Photos by Michael Steele and Jurij Kodrun/Getty Images)

Federico Chiesa was the standout omission from Liverpool’s squad for the league phase of the Champions League when it was announced earlier this month.

With UEFA allowing for a maximum of 17 ‘non-homegrown’ players per club for the tournament, and Rio Ngumoha not meeting the underage exemption criteria as he’s only in his second season at LFC, it meant that the Italian was the fall guy when Arne Slot confirmed his list for the competition.

However, a new regulation introduced for this season by European football’s governing body could yet see the 27-year-old featuring in continental action this side of New Year’s Eve.

How Chiesa could yet feature in league phase of Champions League

On Thursday, it was announced that the 2027 Champions League final will be played at the Estadio Metropolitano in Madrid (the venue where Liverpool won their sixth European Cup in 2019), and a potential back door route for Chiesa into the Reds’ squad for this year’s edition was also revealed.

As per UEFA.com: ‘The Executive Committee approved an amendment to the 2025/26 UEFA men’s club competitions’ regulations to admit the temporary replacement of a maximum of one outfield player with long-term injury or illness during the league phase until matchday 6 included.

‘The reasoning for the adaptation is to ensure that squad lists are not unfairly reduced and players are safeguarded from additional workload pressure.’

Chiesa could yet benefit from a potential injury blow for Liverpool

While no specific parameters for the definition of a ‘long-term injury or illness’ were mentioned, the ruling could yet see Chiesa drafted into Liverpool’s Champions League squad if another player were to be sidelined for a few weeks.

As it only applies until matchday 6, it means that the Italian won’t be eligible to face Marseille and Qarabag in January, but it could yet see him playing in Europe’s premier club competition in 2025.

Obviously we don’t want to see any Reds player succumbing to a lengthy injury or illness, and that’d also dilute any personal satisfaction for the 27-year-old if he is to be drafted into the European squad between now and mid-December.

Slot told the media earlier today that Chiesa ‘wasn’t happy’ to have been omitted from Champions League consideration but has vowed to ‘be there’ whenever called upon in the Premier League and domestic cups (Liverpool Echo).

It would’ve stung our number 14 to be left out of the European squad last week, but the best response would be to perform to such a level in the first half of the season that there’s simply no way he can be overlooked for the knockout rounds if (as seems likely) we progress beyond the league phase.

In any event, UEFA’s new ruling has at least offered him some hope of featuring in the Champions League before the end of December, albeit it’d happen at a teammate’s expense.