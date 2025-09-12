Liverpool eyeing move for in-demand ‘phenomenal prospect’; he’s ‘built for the Premier League’

(Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Liverpool are understood to be among several high-profile Premier League clubs eyeing a move for a coveted teenage prospect from Europe.

A decade ago, the Reds had three Belgian players in their squad in Simon Mignolet, Christian Benteke and Divock Origi, the only men from that country to represent the Merseyside giants according to Transfermarkt.

It appears that the Anfield hierarchy now have eyes on another gifted youngster from that nation, along with a few of their domestic rivals.

Liverpool eyeing a move for Jorthy Mokio

According to TEAMtalk, Liverpool are keeping tabs on teenage Ajax midfielder Jorthy Mokio, who’s also being eyed by Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and both Manchester clubs.

Already a Belgium international at the age of just 17, he’s been described as a player who’s ‘built for the Premier League’ due to his robust characteristics, and he’s also been hailed as a ‘phenomenal prospect’ by many of those who’ve seen him play.

He’s earned stylistic comparisons to Declan Rice and N’Golo Kante due to his ‘forward-driving dynamism’ and ‘exceptional recoveries and positioning during transitions’.

Can Liverpool capitalise on positive relationship with Ajax?

With Liverpool scouting another teenage Ajax prodigy in centre-back Aaron Bouwman, there appears to be a clear desire to capitalise on their previous working relationship with Johnny Heitinga, the Amsterdam giants’ head coach who was Arne Slot’s assistant at Anfield last season.

Links between the two clubs have also been strengthened by Vitezslav Jaros and James McConnell going on loan to the Eredivisie outfit for the current campaign, and LFC may be hoping that might give them an edge on their domestic rivals for Mokio.

Althoug he’s already played 25 senior club games at just 17, the Belgian would still be some way off competing with Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister for a place in the Reds’ midfield, but the platitudes to have been cast upon him hint at how high his ceiling could be.

In an ideal world, Liverpool could hold fire and wait to see how he develops over the next few months before making a concrete move for him, but the scale of reported interest in the teenager might necessitate them to proceed with haste.

It should be compelling to see how Mokio progresses throughout the season – if he delivers upon the comparisons which have been made about him already, he could be a genuine game-changer for whoever signs him.