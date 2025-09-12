‘It’s unfair’ – Merson just agreed with Ian Wright about Liverpool’s failed Guehi transfer

(Photos courtesy of Sky Sports & Charlotte Wilson/Getty Images)

Paul Merson has expressed sympathy with Marc Guehi after a proposed transfer to Liverpool fell through this summer.

The Merseysiders had been especially keen to bolster their ranks with the Crystal Palace centre-back.

However, the wishes of Eagles boss Oliver Glasner ultimately won out, despite the fact that the England international’s contract is set to expire in 2026.

Did Alexander Isak deserve his transfer more than Marc Guehi?

There’s been some focus on the nature of Alexander Isak’s move to Liverpool – quite a bit of focus, in fact, with this being the most prominent transfer saga of the summer window.

It saw the Swede play hooky from pre-season training, even opting to utilise his former club Real Sociedad’s facilities at one point in time.

This was later followed by a public statement alleging that Newcastle had broken promises.

Ultimately, this all culminated in Arne Slot getting his man, with the Magpies handsomely compensated to the tune of £125m.

However, Merson believes this outcome screams of unfairness when Marc Guehi’s more reserved approach failed to see him land his dream move.

“I don’t think the failed transfer to Liverpool on deadline day will have a huge impact on Marc Guehi’s performances,” the former Arsenal star wrote in his column for Sportskeeda.

“He has been a true professional in terms of how he has behaved in recent weeks.

“I think it’s unfair that people who complained like Alexander Isak got the move, while Guehi did not. But I don’t think he will ruin his image by behaving in the wrong way now.”

Ian Wright spoke highly of Guehi’s professionalism

Ian Wright sang a similar tune to Paul Merson and was keen to laud the centre-half’s professionalism throughout and beyond the summer transfer window.

“You have to back to his upbringing. Respectful of everything going on. Everything that happened with Isak… if he wants to get out and he’s done it,” the former England international spoke on the Overlap on Thursday.

“The situation is different,” Roy Keane interjected.

Wright continued: “Absolutely, but Marc Guehi is a different person. He’s getting on with what he’s doing. He’s very grateful for everything that happens around him, very religious.

“They are so focussed on what they’re doing, all the noise doesn’t touch him.

Isak will have no complaints about Liverpool move

We think it’s naive for anyone to suggest that the 25-year-old won’t be a little regretful at how the window panned out.

Look, in an ideal world, it would be as simple as “Club A” comes in with a respectful bid for “Club B” and “Player Z” keeps quiet whilst the two sides hash things out quietly behind the scenes.

Whilst the defender may not have had his ire raised by any broken promises at Selhurst Park – the fact remains he’s missed out on a hugely exciting move.

Yes, Liverpool are more than likely to come back in for Guehi next summer, but in the meantime, it’s another year without the prospect of major silverware.

He’ll be glad to get his move eventually, but for now, he’ll potentially have to settle for watching Alexander Isak lift either one (or both) of the Premier League and Champions League trophies.

