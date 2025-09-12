Liverpool’s season is off to a flier, but tough tests await during intense 21-day fixture run

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool went into the September international break as the only team with a 100% record in the Premier League, with the defending champions laying down an early marker of intent both on and off the pitch after breaking their transfer record twice in the last three months.

However, the Reds’ season is about to truly take off over the coming three weeks, with Arne Slot’s side facing into an intense run of seven matches in 21 days across three different competitions.

Liverpool fixtures between now and October international break

Liverpool return from the international break on Sunday with a visit to Turf Moor to face Burnley, who were unfortunate not to have taken a point at Old Trafford at the end of August.

The fixture will see a first outing for the champions’ new third kit, which was officially released earlier this week, and it’s also Scott Parker’s first time coming up against LFC since his Bournemouth side lost 9-0 at Anfield three years ago.

Three days later, the Merseyside venue will play host to our first Champions League match of the season against Atletico Madrid, who’ve proven to be the scourge of Liverpool in previous European campaigns.

However, Diego Simeone’s side have made a slow start to this season, taking just two points from their first three LaLiga games and languishing in 16th place in the table.

The Reds are at home again the following weekend for the first Merseyside derby of the 2025/26 campaign, and the third in less than eight months. The most recent edition of this timeless fixture (when we beat Everton 1-0 in April) witnessed the last goal scored by the late, great Diogo Jota.

Anfield will stage its third match in seven days on 23 September when Liverpool enter the Carabao Cup in Round 3 against Southampton, who we defeated in the quarter-finals of the competition last season.

That game is sure to see Slot field a heavily rotated line-up against a team who haven’t hared out of the blocks in the Championship, taking just five points from a possible 12 so far.

After those three quickfire home fixtures, the Reds then have three consecutive away matches, starting with a visit to south London to take on Crystal Palace on 27 September.

The teams faced each other last month in the Community Shield, with the Eagles winning on penalties, but Liverpool will back themselves for a 10th win in 11 Premier League visits to Selhurst Park.

Then comes a lengthy trip to Turkey to face Galatasaray in the Champions League. The Reds are unquestionably the stronger of the two sides, but the fervent Istanbul backing is almost always a leveller in fixtures like this.

The intense 21-day schedule ends with another tough away match as Slot’s men visit Chelsea, where we haven’t won in the Premier League for five years.

Enzo Maresca’s team will hope to challenge LFC for the title this season, so this represents an ideal chance for the champions to show that the Blues still have a way to go before they can truly think about topping the current kings of English football.