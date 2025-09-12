Man City youth captain confirms Liverpool transfer in Instagram update

(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Liverpool have once again strengthened at youth level with a highly rated talent crossing the Manchester divide, and this time it was confirmed directly on social media.

Manchester City academy midfielder Lucas Alford posted on Instagram that he is joining the Reds, sharing photos in our training kit while putting pen to paper on terms with the club.

Liverpool strengthen rivalry with another City academy signing

This is not the first time we have taken a top young player from our direct rivals. Last year Liverpool signed Lucas Clarke from City, with the defender now progressing well at U18 level.

Alford’s decision continues that trend. The 16-year-old has captained City’s youth teams and impressed at national tournaments across the past year.

Capable of playing as both a holding midfielder and a No.8, he brings versatility and leadership qualities to the Reds’ academy.

He will join a strong U16 squad at Kirkby that already includes talents like Joshua Abe, Erik Farkas and Vincent Joseph.

The hope is that, like Clarke before him, Alford can develop quickly through the age groups and eventually challenge for a first-team pathway.

Clearer pathway gives Liverpool the edge over City

Liverpool have consistently provided opportunities for academy graduates to break into senior football. From Trent Alexander-Arnold to Curtis Jones, Conor Bradley and Rio Ngumoha, the track record is clear.

Despite a strong rivalry between both sides in recent years, this shows that there are now many connections between the two clubs as well.

Pep Lijnders is currently on the coaching staff at the Etihad Stadium and we may well see two former City players break into our first team squad in the coming years.

Adding academy coups like Alford only strengthens the picture of Liverpool’s resurgence against Pep Guardiola’s side.

With our Premier League champions moving forward under Arne Slot, even City’s youth talents appear to see the benefits of wearing red.

