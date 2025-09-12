Gerrard asked me about Liverpool move before £10m bid went in: former striker

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Liverpool could have added another England international to the squad in the summer of 2010, but Bobby Zamora has confessed he turned down the chance and now looks back on it as a major regret.

Speaking on the Beast Mode On Podcast hosted by Adebayo Akinfenwa, the striker recalled the moment he realised just how close he was to joining us.

Gerrard asked Zamora about Liverpool move in England camp

Zamora, then playing at Fulham who had lost Roy Hodgson to the Reds, had just made his England debut in a friendly against Hungary when he found himself in a lift with Steven Gerrard.

“Steven gets in the lift,” Zamora explained. “As we go down to the car park he goes, ‘Would you come to Liverpool, Bob?’ and I’m like, ‘Yeah, mate.’ He said, ‘Well done today. I’ll speak to Roy.’”

The forward confirmed both Liverpool and Tottenham made £10 million bids that summer. Hodgson, having just swapped Craven Cottage for Anfield, wanted to bring him along.

But with new-born twins and no family in the north-west, Zamora decided to stay put.

Zamora admits Liverpool decision was a regret

Reflecting now, the 44-year-old admitted: “That is my genuine regret in football, I have two, but that is one, that I didn’t just go to Liverpool and sign for five years there, stupid.”

Perhaps not the quality of player we’re used to seeing linked to the club today but at the time, this could have been a good signing – with Jamie Carragher naming the striker as one of the toughest he’s ever faced.

Had the deal gone through, Zamora would have joined a squad that were in a tough transition into a new era after Rafa Benitez.

Instead, Liverpool moved forward without him, and just months later saw Fernando Torres depart while Luis Suarez and Andy Carroll arrived under Sir Kenny Dalglish.

The Reds would of course go on to enjoy highs years later, but Zamora remains clear that his chance to wear red was the one that got away.

Thankfully, nowadays it feels like every transfer we try and complete sees the player make the statement: ‘“Liverpool or nothing” – like we saw with another failed move, Marc Guehi.

You can watch Zamora’s comments on Liverpool (from 51:01) via Beast Mode On on YouTube:

