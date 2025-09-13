Neville’s plan to embarrass Carragher ends with twist Liverpool fans will enjoy

(Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Liverpool supporters have been handed another reason to laugh at Everton after Jamie Carragher confirmed how Gary Neville’s prank at the Toffees’ new stadium has played out.

The Reds great has explained that a Christmas gift from Neville was designed to wind him up by placing his name at Everton’s Hill Dickinson Stadium.

But instead of embarrassing the Bootle-born defender, the joke has taken a turn that will amuse us far more.

As reported by @Carra23 on X, the former Anfield captain said: “On The Overlap, Gary Neville got me a personalised brick & sent in a photo for the mosaic at Everton’s new ground as a joke for a Xmas present.

“The club obviously said NO! But we’ve now got confirmation I’ve made the mosaic, abseiling from the roof of Anfield!!”

Carragher prank adds Liverpool angle to Everton’s new stadium

On @WeAreTheOverlap @GNev2 got me a personalised brick & sent in a photo for the mosaic at Everton’s new ground as a joke for a Xmas present. The club obviously said NO!

But we’ve now got confirmation I’ve made the mosaic, abseiling from the roof of Anfield!! pic.twitter.com/bwP3qbFsAM — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) September 13, 2025

The brick was due to carry the words “Jamie Carragher – forever a Blue”, a nod to his childhood support for Everton before his professional career at Anfield.

Everton rejected the inscription, meaning the gag didn’t make it into their new stadium build.

However, Carragher has managed to get his face into the mosaic at the Hill Dickinson Stadium anyway, ensuring he will be a permanent part of the backdrop.

Whether Everton fans attempt to deface it remains to be seen, but the 47-year-old has certainly had the last laugh.

He’s never shy to embarrass our city neighbours, like reminding them that the famed James Tarkowski equaliser last season only ensured that the Reds could win our 20th title on home soil.

This mischievous tale comes in the same summer where Liverpool have been busy reshaping the squad, with record deals such as Florian Wirtz arriving for £116m and Alexander Isak breaking the British transfer record at £125m.

While rivals argue over mosaics, we are strengthening on the pitch.

Neville prank shows Liverpool have last laugh again

The long-running Carragher v Neville rivalry continues to entertain, but once again it is the Liverpool man who walks away smiling – much like we saw during the farewell to Goodison Park.

For Reds everywhere, the idea of our former No.23 being part of Everton’s stadium is another reminder of who really holds the bragging rights.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile