Bayern Munich eye Guehi after collapse of Liverpool deal – Falk

(Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s dramatic Deadline Day pursuit of Marc Guehi may not be the last chapter in this story, with fresh reports suggesting Bayern Munich are now monitoring the England international.

Bayern Munich interest in Marc Guehi after Liverpool move collapsed

As reported by Christian Falk for CF Bayern Insider, the Crystal Palace defender is one of several names being tracked by Bayern’s sporting director Max Eberl.

Falk explained that the Bundesliga champions now work with detailed shortlists, and Guehi features as a defensive option if current players are sold in the near future.

“Marc Guehi – sure, the Crystal Palace centre-back is interesting,” Falk noted.

“But he also would have cost money this summer. With the window shut, they now want to see how the defence will perform.

“Now, they have to see if it works, or if they’ll want to sell Kim Min-jae. Guehi could be an option for the future.”

For us, of course, Guehi’s situation is still raw. The 25-year-old underwent a medical in London after Liverpool and Palace agreed a £35m fee, only for the deal to collapse late when Palace decided not to sell.

What Guehi links mean for Liverpool’s transfer picture

The defender’s qualities remain highly regarded at Anfield, but his failure to arrive was softened by the headline additions of Alexander Isak and Florian Wirtz.

Arne Slot commented on the failure to get the deal over the line but his words only showed that there’s still a plan to lure the defender to Anfield in the future.

Still, Guehi’s name being linked elsewhere underlines how close we were to pulling off a major coup in defence.

If Bayern do return for him in 2026, like Real Madrid are also reportedly plotting to do, it will only prove how Liverpool’s recruitment strategy continues to identify the very best talent before Europe’s other elite clubs make their move.

For now, the Palace captain remains in London, but it feels inevitable that this transfer saga will resurface — and Liverpool will be watching closely.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile