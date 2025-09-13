Edwards in line for new deal as FSG make Slot and Hughes plan clear

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s record summer spend was no coincidence, with Fenway Sports Group now opening talks to extend the deal of the man pulling the strings behind the scenes.

Michael Edwards, our CEO of football, has entered negotiations with the ownership group about a fresh contract, according to TBR Football’s Graeme Bailey.

Liverpool owners trust Edwards after record transfer window

Bailey reports that FSG believe Edwards, sporting director Richard Hughes and head coach Arne Slot are the best backroom trio in world football, and they want them tied down until well beyond their current 2027 agreements.

“I am told that FSG are very happy with the status quo – they love Edwards, and believe his decisions over Hughes and in turn Slot, have been invaluable to the club’s success,” Bailey explained.

The trust was visible this summer as Liverpool sanctioned a £450m spend, smashing the British transfer record twice.

The arrival of Alexander Isak for £125m and Florian Wirtz for £116m headlined a window that also saw Hugo Ekitike, Milos Kerkez and Jeremie Frimpong arrive.

Summer 2025 Signings Fee From Alexander Isak £125m Newcastle Florian Wirtz £116m Bayer Leverkusen Hugo Ekitike £69m Eintracht Frankfurt Milos Kerkez £40m Bournemouth Jeremie Frimpong £30m Bayer Leverkusen

Michael Edwards and Liverpool’s multi-club project

One of Edwards’ key tasks is to lead FSG’s multi-club model, with Malaga among the teams linked.

While Bordeaux talks collapsed last year, the Reds’ football chief is determined to oversee the project while ensuring our Anfield success continues.

Edwards famously resisted an approach from Al-Hilal earlier this year, underlining his commitment to the Liverpool project.

His joint decision to appoint Slot last summer directly led to our 20th league title, and any extension is another sign that we are in safe hands.

This development comes as FSG continue their wider football strategy, as other European owners monitor the multi-club trend too.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile