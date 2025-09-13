Christian Falk warns Bayern over Olise as Liverpool wait in the wings

(Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Liverpool may have fresh encouragement in their long-standing admiration for Michael Olise, with reports from Germany suggesting Bayern Munich face a battle to keep the French winger.

Liverpool interest in Olise grows as Bayern stall on contract talks

According to Christian Falk, writing for CF Bayern Insider, the Bundesliga champions have yet to open serious negotiations over a new deal for the 23-year-old.

“The case of Michael Olise’s contract at Bayern Munich bears some similarity to Jamal Musiala’s case – if you wait a little too long, it’s getting difficult,” Falk explained.

“If you see such quality as Olise possesses, you have to do it much earlier, otherwise, the Premier League will be quick to swoop. Manchester City are watching him, Liverpool are watching him.”

Lewis Steele has labelled the pursuit of the Frenchman as ‘one to watch’, in terms of future transfers that could realistically happen at Anfield.

The winger joined Bayern last summer after leaving Crystal Palace but is already attracting attention from the Premier League.

Falk stressed that the German club must either offer improved terms or risk losing him, with suitors waiting for an opening.

Why Liverpool could see an opportunity with Olise

For us, the links to Olise highlight how Arne Slot and co continue to monitor Europe’s brightest talent.

Liverpool have already signed Florian Wirtz in a British record deal and then beat that by adding Alexander Isak to the attack, but opportunities like Olise cannot be ignored.

The winger has been viewed as a long-term successor to Mo Salah on the right, with these succession plans needing to be made soon.

The France international has strong ties with Jamal Musiala and Alphonso Davies in Munich, and Falk noted that Bayern hope to use those connections to persuade him to stay.

“He’s on the way to becoming one of the most important players for one of the most important teams in Europe,” Falk added.

“However, if he sees that in Bayern Munich you’re always competing for the Bundesliga and Champions League, this could be a decisive point to keep him in Bavaria.”

Still, with our club’s recruitment team watching closely, it is clear Bayern’s hesitation could give Liverpool another chance to add a Premier League-proven forward who once dazzled at Selhurst Park.

