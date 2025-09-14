‘Absolutely stupid’ – Jamie Carragher was raging at Liverpool player over one first-half moment

Images via Stu Forster/Getty Images and Sky Sports

Jamie Carragher was fuming at one Liverpool player over an ‘absolutely stupid’ action during the first half of this afternoon’s clash against Burnley.

The Reds – who are without club-record signing Alexander Isak – have dominated possession throughout the first half without being to find a route to goal against the well-organised Clarets, who’ve looked dangerous on the break when managing to thwart the visitors’ attacks.

Shortly after the 20-minute mark, Milos Kerkez went to ground near the byline and the away supporters at Turf Moor naturally shouted for a penalty. Instead, referee Michael Oliver blew for a free kick to the home side and booked the Hungarian for simulation.

Carragher fumes at Kerkez over ‘stupid’ dive

Replays showed that Liverpool’s number 3 went to ground far too easily, and Carragher was far from impressed with the 21-year-old.

Speaking on co-commentary for Sky Sports (14:23), the former Reds defender raged: “It was a dive. There are no doubts about it. That is absolutely stupid. Well done to the referee.”

Not what we want to see from Kerkez

Kerkez is a terrific left-back who put in a brilliant performance in our 1-0 win over Arsenal a couple of weeks ago, coping brilliantly with the considerable threat of Noni Madueke.

Unfortunately, we cannot condone his act of simulation at Turf Moor, which Oliver saw through immediately and had no hesitation in penalising with a yellow card.

It left the Hungary international skating on thin disciplinary ice and he didn’t even make it to half-time, with Arne Slot withdrawing the 21-year-old for his own good and bringing on Andy Robertson in his place.

When Kerkez is at his best, he’s a terrier on that flank who offers Liverpool a genuine attacking threat, much like his elder positional colleague and teammate in his prime.

Let’s hope that he doesn’t repeat his ‘stupid’ moment of simulation in the future – he’d be livid if an opponent did that in the Reds’ penalty box, and rightly so.