Forget Salah: 82-pass monster was the standout performer for Liverpool in last-gasp victory

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Once again, Liverpool found a way to win.

Despite having 27 shots at Turf Moor, it looked for all the world as though the Reds’ run of consecutive Premier League games with at least one goal would end at 37, exactly one year to the day that they were last held scoreless in the top flight.

That was until Mo Salah stepped up to convert a 95th-minute penalty and make it four wins out of four to begin the top-flight season for the defending champions, whose relentless mentality was praised by Roy Keane afterwards.

The Egyptian King will understandably get the headlines for holding his nerve in Liverpool’s moment of need, although he was outshone across the 90+ minutes by one of his teammates whose contribution shouldn’t go unrecognised.

Gravenberch was outstanding for Liverpool

Only one Reds player was awarded higher than 7 in the Liverpool Echo‘s post-match player ratings, and that was Ryan Gravenberch with 8, as Ian Doyle wrote: ‘Only Liverpool player who looked remotely like unpicking the Burnley defence first half and close with one drive shortly after break. Good showing.’

The statistics from Turf Moor also reflect quite favourably on the Dutch midfielder – as per Sofascore, he completed the second-most passes (84) and third-most duels (seven) of anyone in Arne Slot’s side, while also recording more successful dribbles (three) than any of his teammates and four key passes.

The 23-year-old took four of our 27 shots against Burnley, including a powerful volley shortly after half-time which would’ve outshone his goal at St James’ Park last month had it gone in.

Gravenberch has restored stability to Liverpool’s midfield

It’s no coincidence that Liverpool have looked much tighter in midfield since Gravenberch returned from missing our first two games of the season, in which we conceded four goals (compared to two across the subsequent three matches).

On an afternoon when the Reds had to be patient and keep searching for ways to unlock a stubborn Clarets defence, the Netherlands international never stopped probing for an opening, even if the match-winning penalty was the result of a daft handball from Hannibal Mejbri.

Our number 38 was one of our best players in last season’s Premier League title triumph, and if we’re to retain the crown next May, he’ll surely have a pivotal role in any such success – especially if his performance today is replicated frequently.