‘Slot knows…’ – Roy Keane firmly agreed with one thing Liverpool boss did against Burnley

Roy Keane agreed with one key decision made by Arne Slot during Liverpool’s clash against Burnley this afternoon.

A frustrating first half for the Premier League champions saw them go in goalless at the break, having rarely threatened Martin Dubravka in the Clarets’ goal.

The standout moment of the opening 45 minutes was a yellow card for Milos Kerkez for simulation in the penalty area, with Jamie Carragher raging at that ‘absolutely stupid‘ moment from the Hungarian, who was substituted before the half-time whistle as Andy Robertson came on in his place.

Keane: Slot was right to sub off Kerkez

Speaking on punditry duty for Sky Sports, Keane applauded Slot for showing the ruthlessness to make the change rather than running the risk of the 21-year-old being booked for a second time and receiving his marching orders.

The ex-Manchester United captain said: “The circumstances is he got a yellow card for a crazy dive. He then makes a foul towards the halfway line and Slot knows that Burnley are playing on the counterattack, so if Kerkez makes one more mistake…

“Why is he looking to go down? [sarcastically] He’s made an impression alright! The second one is a foul, not sure it’s a second yellow but the manager got worried.”

Another proactive and ruthless substitution from Slot

Slot’s proactivity in withdrawing Kerkez in the 38th minute had echoes of his half-time withdrawal of Jarell Quansah in his first Premier League game in charge of Liverpool last season.

It was ruthless from the Reds boss, but as Keane says, the bigger gamble would’ve been to leave the Hungarian on and leave him at risk of a second yellow card, especially after clashing with an opponent not long after he’d been booked.

The 21-year-old is a fine player, and his excellent performance up against Noni Madueke a fortnight ago shouldn’t be forgotten. However, it’s hard to blame the head coach for subbing him off today when he seemed at genuine risk of being sent off.

Hopefully Kerkez will quickly be able to put today’s difficult outing behind him and re-focus for the Champions League opener against Atletico Madrid in midweek.