‘Deserved to win’ – Roy Keane was impressed by one thing from Liverpool in ugly Turf Moor triumph

Images via Stu Forster/Getty Images and Sky Sports

Roy Keane felt that Liverpool ‘deserved’ their last-gasp victory over Burnley at Turf Moor this afternoon.

Once again, the Reds left it very, very late to maintain their 100% start to the Premier League season, with Mo Salah converting a penalty in the fifth minute of stoppage time to secure all three points for the defending champions.

Despite having 81% possession and 27 shots to the Clarets’ three (Sky Sports), Arne Slot’s side were incapable of breaking down the well-organised hosts until they were gifted a spot kick by Hannibal Mejbri’s careless handball.

Keane: Liverpool ‘deserved to win’

Speaking on Sky Sports immediately after full-time, Keane wasn’t overly impressed with Liverpool’s overall performance but praised the league leaders for their resilience in finding a way to win.

The ex-Manchester United captain said: “They keep going. They’ve got quality players and they have desire to win football matches. They’ve got good options off the bench as we’ve found out in a few of their games.

“Burnley showed a lot of grit but Liverpool deserved to win the game by the way they dominated. Liverpool lacked quality, their final pass was so off today – but we were sitting there thinking they would get one more chance.”

Keane added: “Liverpool stuck at it, and you have to keep going until the end. That’s what the top teams do.”

Liverpool found a way yet again…but is it sustainable?

The second half was one-way traffic towards Martin Dubravka’s goal, and on the balance of play you can argue that the Reds got their reward for their relentless attacking after the interval.

However, Burnley deserve huge credit for their bodies-on-the-line defensive work, all of which was made redundant by a moment of madness from Hannibal – one to rival Milos Kerkez’s needless simulation in the first half.

Liverpool will take the victory, for sure, and every title-winning team comes through matches like this where they’re nowhere near the best but do enough to emerge with all three points.

That said, Slot and his players will know that they can’t keep relying on late goals to continue their winning streak, and the first-half performance at Turf Moor was worryingly lethargic, even for a first match after an international break.

Keane won multiple Premier League titles in his playing days, though, and he’s recognised that the Reds have that irrepressible knack of finding a way to win even when it isn’t deserved. It’s an ominous sign for the rest of the English top flight.