Liverpool could do something today they fell just short of achieving in incredible 2019/20 season

(Photos by Carl Recine and Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Liverpool could complete a rare feat in their Premier League fixture away to Burnley this afternoon, and will fully expect to do so.

Arne Slot’s men are in the paradoxical position of going to Turf Moor in third place in the Premier League table despite being the only team in the division with a 100% record, with Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur moving above them on goal difference after their 3-0 wins on Saturday.

A draw against Scott Parker’s side would be sufficient to move the Reds back to the summit, although they’ll be targeting three points away to the promoted Clarets.

It’s a year ago today that Liverpool last failed to score in a Premier League game, when Nottingham Forest stunned Anfield with a 1-0 victory in Slot’s second home match in the English top flight.

Liverpool could extend Premier League scoring sequence beyond the 12-month mark today

The Merseysiders emphatically recovered from that unexpected setback by romping to the title, and if they were to score at Turf Moor this afternoon, they would complete a full year of scoring in consecutive league games.

The Reds were on the verge of completing that feat during the historic 2019/20 season, only for the shock 3-0 defeat at Watford on 29 February to see them fall three days short of surpassing the 12-month mark, having previously been held scoreless in a 0-0 draw at Everton on 3 March 2019.

Who holds the record for scoring in the most consecutive Premier League games?

If Liverpool are to find the net against Burnley today, it’d be their 38th top-flight match in which they’ve scored, although they’d still have to maintain that for almost another half-season to equal the record of 55 set by Arsenal between August 2001 and December 2002.

The champions will be fully expected to score against a team who were promoted a few months ago, not least after a summer of unprecedented transfer investment, although it’d be naive to anticipate a rout against the Clarets.

Parker’s side were incredibly miserly in coming up from the Championship last term, shipping just 16 goals in 46 matches. Naturally, the step up to the top flight has been far tougher, with six conceded in their opening three games on their return to the Premier League.

Nothing but a win will satisfy Liverpool today. If they’re to return to Merseyside with their 100% record still intact, they’ll tick off a feat that not even the exalted class of 2019/20 could manage – completing a full year of consecutive scoring in Premier League matches.