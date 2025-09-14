‘Huge money’ – Insider reveals the eye-watering price Liverpool might have to pay to sign Olise

(Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Michael Olise has emerged as a 2026 transfer target for Liverpool in recent days, although one respected insider has claimed that the Reds would need to pay top dollar if they’re to sign the Frenchman.

Lewis Steele hinted earlier this month that the Bayern Munich winger ‘could be right at the top of their shopping list’ for next year after the 23-year-old’s flying start to this season, with four goals in his first five games.

The Reds were offered encouragement by Christian Falk for CF Bayern Insider, who warned the Bundesliga champions that Premier League clubs will be ‘quick to swoop’ if they don’t proceed hastily with entering negotiations over a contract extension for the ex-Crystal Palace maestro.

However, transfer expert Pete O’Rourke has claimed that Liverpool better be prepared to dig deep if they’re serious about trying to sign Olise in 2026.

How much could Bayern demand for Olise?

Speaking on Football Insider’s Inside Track podcast, he stated: “It’s more than just Liverpool who will be looking at Michael Olise – his career is just going up and up. All top European clubs will be interested in Michael Olise; he’s not going to be easy to get out of Bayern, though.

“He’s under contract at the German club until 2029 and Bayern Munich won’t want to lose him. You’re talking huge money to get him out of there. You’d be looking at £100m for Bayern [to sell him].”

Would Olise be worth £100m+?

With Olise still having the best part of four years remaining on his contract, the Bavarian giants are in a strong position to demand a massive fee for him, in stark contrast to where his former club Palace find themselves with Marc Guehi.

The Frenchman has proven to be a success in Munich, with 24 goals and assists apiece in 60 games so far for Vincent Kompany’s side, already surpassing his output in three years at Selhurst Park (Transfermarkt).

As we know, Liverpool completed two £100m+ transfers in the summer by signing Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak, so they’re not afraid to go big when they’re convinced that a player is worth the outlay.

In addition to his excellent G/A record for Bayern, Olise is also among the best forwards in Europe’s five main leagues for a series of underlying performance metrics over the past year (FBref), and he’s at an age where he should only get even better when he enters the prime of his career.

The task of replacing Mo Salah in the long-term will be a daunting one for the Reds, but few (if any) would seen more capable of meeting that formidable challenge than the France international.

If Liverpool truly believe that the 23-year-old is worth £100m or more, then we wouldn’t discourage them from going all-out to try and bring him back to England.