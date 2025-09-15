Robertson’s celebration at Turf Moor shows how much Jota continues to inspire Liverpool

Pictures via @LFC on X

Liverpool’s dramatic stoppage-time winner at Turf Moor carried extra emotion, with Andy Robertson’s celebration telling its own story.

The Scotland captain was spotted with his hands clasped in prayer as Mo Salah stepped up to take the penalty, before pointing to the sky and blowing kisses after the ball hit the back of the net.

Salah himself looked visibly emotional in the aftermath of the decisive strike.

Robertson points to the sky as Salah strikes late

The late winner ensured the champions maintained our 100% start to the new Premier League campaign.

But the gestures from both Robertson and Salah made it clear this was about more than just three points.

It is impossible for us as Liverpool fans to forget the tragic passing of Diogo Jota earlier this summer.

For outsiders, it may fade from memory, but in a dressing room full of close friends his absence is still deeply felt – our left back himself said this is something he will never fully recover from.

Robertson’s actions made clear that his Portuguese teammate remains part of every big moment, especially on a day when our hosts poignantly placed our much-loved forward on our list of players in the programme.

Slot’s men have now secured four victories in a row, each one sealed by goals inside the final ten minutes.

Whether it was Rio Ngumoha’s stunning winner at Newcastle, Dominik Szoboszlai’s free-kick against Arsenal, or Salah’s spot-kick at Turf Moor, Liverpool’s ability to dig deep late in games is becoming a defining trait of this side.

Liverpool’s late winners feel fuelled by more than belief

Robertson’s tribute, combined with the emotional reaction of Salah, suggests the team are drawing strength from their late teammate.

With four consecutive dramatic wins, it is hard to shake the feeling that Jota is still playing his part in this journey.

For a club that has always thrived on spirit as much as skill, the way Liverpool continue to honour their former No.20 on the pitch is a reminder of the unity at the heart of this squad.

The celebrations at Burnley showed once again that while opponents may underestimate this side’s resilience, we know there is a deeper force driving us forward.

