Robertson sends strong message to Liverpool teammate after Burnley scare

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s vice-captain Andy Robertson has moved quickly to defend Milos Kerkez after the Hungarian left-back endured a challenging afternoon during our 1-0 win at Burnley.

Kerkez, a £40million summer signing from Bournemouth, was withdrawn before half-time after being booked for simulation, with our boss Arne Slot later admitting the decision was made to avoid the risk of a second yellow card (via liverpoolfc.com).

Robertson backs Kerkez after Burnley substitution

The Scotland international replaced Kerkez and helped us secure a vital victory that kept us three points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

Speaking after the game (via the Liverpool Echo), Robertson said: “He has come in and was fantastic for Bournemouth last season.

“He’s only young and I think we forget that, all the new signings are young but have incredible potential and they are the future of the club and you try to help them as much as you can.”

The 31-year-old added: “He will be the starting left-back for Liverpool in the future and it’s up to me to push him this season and help him improve.

“He has a fantastic future ahead of him and he just needs to keep working hard and not let Sunday affect him.”

It’s a blow for the former Bournemouth man that he followed up a disappointing international break with a performance that saw him hooked before half time in the Premier League.

Robertson knows the challenge Kerkez is facing, having taken months to settle himself after his own arrival from Hull City back in 2017.

He pointed out: “It’s a massive jump. I came from Hull, he’s come from Bournemouth and it’s probably quite similar. There are a lot more eyes on you in a Liverpool jersey.”

Liverpool vice-captain also reflects on his own role

The defender also highlighted his recent international duty, explaining that two full matches with Scotland had boosted his fitness levels.

Robertson admitted he still wants to reclaim his regular place in our line-up, insisting: “I do want to play games and be the starting left-back and I have got to keep pushing to try to produce the levels I know I can do as well.”

The new Reds vice-captain will now be pressing for a start when Atletico Madrid arrive for our Champions League opener on Wednesday.

Atletico had shown interest in signing Robertson during the summer, but the full-back underlined his commitment to Liverpool, saying: “If we can play to the levels we can do in front of an Anfield crowd we can cause any team problems.”

With Kerkez adjusting and Robertson still pushing, the left-back spot looks set to be one of the most fascinating battles in our squad this season.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile