Burnley pay classy tribute to Diogo Jota prior to Liverpool clash at Turf Moor

(Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Burnley paid a classy tribute to Diogo Jota on the day of their Premier League fixture against Liverpool over the weekend.

The world of football was rocked by the 28-year-old’s tragic death in a car crash in northern Spain on 3 July which also claimed the life of his brother Andre Silva, with a mass outpouring of grief on Merseyside and throughout the globe.

Andy Robertson and Caoimhin Kelleher both spoke recently about their ongoing shock and heartbreak at the sudden loss of a close friend with whom they won the Premier League last season and spent several years at Anfield.

Burnley honour Diogo Jota in matchday programme

Liverpool fans who travelled to Turf Moor on Sunday were met with a classy touch from their Lancashire hosts as they paid their own respects to Diogo.

In the squad lists at the back of the matchday programme, the late Portuguese forward’s name was included in distinctive green font, alongside the number 20.

A classy and much-appreciated gesture from Burnley

It was an understated gesture by Burnley, but one which’ll have been greatly appreciated by Reds supporters at the match and throughout the world.

Diogo netted in three of his four Liverpool matches against the Clarets, including a goal on what turned out to be his final visit to Turf Moor on Boxing Day 2023 (Transfermarkt).

Almost two-and-a-half months after the devastating news of the car crash which killed him and his brother, the sense of loss remains painfully raw, and the 20th minute of every Reds game now sees fans singing his chant as they ensure that he’ll never be forgotten.

The teammates he’s left behind, along with those who came to Anfield after his death, will continue to strive towards honouring his memory in the best way possible by hopefully delivering success on the pitch in the tangible form of trophies this season.