(Video) Liverpool fans may have missed brilliant Chiesa moment immediately after Salah penalty

Image via Liverpool FC on YouTube

How can anyone not adore Federico Chiesa?

The Italian forward might continue to rely almost entirely on substitute appearances for Liverpool, but his popularity among Reds supporters is unmistakable.

Of all the players’ chants which echo around Anfield (and among the travelling Kopites on away days), few (if any) are belted out with as much gusto as the one lauding our number 14 to the tune of ‘Sway’ by Dean Martin.

Chiesa was linked with an exit from Liverpool for most of the summer transfer window, but thankfully he remains an LFC player for the time being, and he treated us to one of the funniest moments from a hard-fought win over Burnley on Sunday.

What did Chiesa do straight after Salah’s penalty?

Having been introduced in the 72nd minute, the 27-year-old was on the pitch at the time that the Premier League champions were awarded a penalty which Mo Salah emphatically dispatched into the roof of Martin Dubravka’s net.

In footage captured from the away end at Turf Moor by Reds fan @asim_lfc on X, the Italian can be seen belting the ball into the sky in pure elation as he ran towards the Egyptian to celebrate the match-winning moment.

Chiesa’s joy is infectious!

That unrehearsed moment of joy from Chiesa immediately after the penalty brilliantly shows his heartwarming persona – other than Burnley fans (or those of our direct rivals), who couldn’t love the sight of him gleefully blasting the ball as he tore off in celebration?

The Reds’ number 14 was a surprising omission from Arne Slot’s squad for the league phase of the Champions League, which’ll unfortunately restrict his involvement somewhat for the next few months, but at least he’s featuring more frequently off the bench this season than last.

He’s unlikely to start in the Merseyside derby next weekend but should be in the line-up for our Carabao Cup tie against Southampton three days later, which’ll almost certainly see a heavily rotated starting XI.

If Chiesa continues to be mostly a substitute in the first half of the campaign, transfer speculation probably will surface again in the run-up to January, but hopefully he won’t be in any rush to move on from Anfield.

The game at Turf Moor wasn’t fun to watch for the most part, but the popular Italian treated us to a brilliantly off-the-cuff moment in the aftermath of Salah’s penalty!

You can view Chiesa booting the ball in the goal celebrations below, via @asim_lfc on X: