Neville insists Liverpool have “that thing” Man Utd and City once had

Liverpool’s victory over Burnley may not have been the most fluent display, but Gary Neville believes it highlighted exactly why we remain among the favourites to defend the Premier League title.

Speaking on The Gary Neville Podcast via Sky Sports Premier League, the former Manchester United defender admitted he had no doubts about the outcome once the fourth official showed five minutes of stoppage time.

“[I thought] ‘I’ve got absolutely no doubts that by the time I get in this lift to come up to the gantry, Liverpool will have scored’.

“As soon as I open the lift doors, what do I hear? One of the City fans says Liverpool have just scored. I knew that was going to happen because they’ve got that thing at the moment, haven’t they?

“That thing that maybe at times we [United] used to have, City have had it. Teams that win leagues have it.”

Roy Keane was similarly impressed with the relentless belief from Arne Slot’s side in what was a tough afternoon at Turf Moor.

Liverpool’s title-winning mentality praised by Neville

The former full-back argued that even though we were far from our best, the performance underlined a quality that separates genuine contenders from the rest.

“They’re settling in players like Florian Wirtz, Hugo Ekitike and Milos Kerkez, Frimpong too. They’re not at their absolute best, but they’ve got something and they won. That’s a really important thing to have.”

It is a pattern Neville believes will encourage our new arrivals, especially when experienced figures like Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson continue to set the standards.

Experienced Liverpool players guiding new signings

Neville pointed to the impact of our senior players as a crucial factor.

“At the end of the game it was Salah and Van Dijk doing the interview, talking about not being at their best but getting over the line.

“They’ve won the league twice at Anfield already. That comfort in the dressing room allows Wirtz, Ekitike and others to settle.”

That combination of new talent and proven winners is exactly why Liverpool should be excited about Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak when they both hit top form.

Ryan Gravenberch was one of the standouts from the game but it was a team effort that led to us securing all three points.

The 1-0 win at Turf Moor might look scrappy on paper, but as Neville made clear, it was another demonstration of the mentality that has delivered league titles in the past — and could well deliver again.

You can watch Neville’s comments on Liverpool via The Gary Neville Podcast on YouTube:

