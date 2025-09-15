Man City set to rival Liverpool for ‘fantastic’ colossus as January transfer stance outlined

(Photos by Dan Istitene and Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Liverpool and Manchester City have contested some epic Premier League title races over the past decade, and the two clubs could be set to go head-to-head in a titanic transfer tussle in 2026.

Although the Reds pulled off the £125m signing of Alexander Isak on deadline day a fortnight ago, they didn’t manage to get Marc Guehi over the line as Crystal Palace pulled the plug on the defender’s proposed move to Anfield at the last minute, despite a £35m deal having been agreed.

The 25-year-old is into the final year of his contract at Selhurst Park, and even with the market not reopening until January, speculation is set to continue regarding where he’ll be playing his football this time next year.

Man City to rival Liverpool for Guehi in 2026

According to John Cross for The Mirror, Man City are set to rival Liverpool for the Eagles captain’s signature in 2026, with Pep Guardiola’s side sensing an opportunity to go in for the England international after his deadline day move to Anfield was curtailed.

In addition to the two most recent Premier League title winners, Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Inter Milan and Juventus are all ready to pounce for Guehi next year, and they could have a crucial advantage over the English duo.

Overseas clubs can approach the player about a potential pre-contract agreement from the beginning of January, a card that Liverpool can’t play.

It’s understood that the defender won’t leave Palace mid-season due to the continued appreciation of Eagles fans for how he conducted himself throughout the summer transfer speculation.

Liverpool might still feel confident of landing Guehi next year

Far from letting the off-field furore distract him in recent weeks, Guehi has enjoyed a terrific start to the season, scoring for both club and country over the past 15 days and being hailed by England manager Thomas Tuchel for his ‘fantastic performance‘ for the Three Lions in their 5-0 demolition of Serbia.

Spanish outlet Fichajes claimed over the weekend that Palace would be prepared to sell him for €20m (£17m) in January rather than risk losing him on a free transfer next summer, although Cross’ report would seem to suggest that a mid-season exit is rather unlikely.

Although Liverpool and Man City could both be thwarted if an overseas club were to make a pre-contract move in the winter, the Reds might still feel confident of eventually securing the 25-year-old’s signature.

The Guardian‘s Ed Aarons claimed that Guehi was ‘extremely unhappy’ at being denied his deadline day switch to Anfield, and The Athletic indicated that the defender is still ‘likely’ to eventually end up on Merseyside.

That the defender had agreed on a move to L4 would suggest that he’s keen on playing for the Reds, and unless something significant were to change in the next few months, the Premier League champions will retain genuine hope of finally snapping up the England star at some stage in 2026.