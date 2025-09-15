Injury scare for Alvarez ahead of Anfield showdown with Liverpool

(Photo by Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s Champions League campaign begins with a major subplot after Atletico Madrid forward Julian Alvarez provided an injury scare only days before his side’s visit to Anfield.

The Argentine striker, who joined Diego Simeone’s team from Manchester City in August 2024, was substituted at half-time during Atletico’s 2-1 win over Villarreal in La Liga.

Reports suggested (via Liverpool ECHO) the change was made as a precaution, with concerns over discomfort picked up in the first half.

Simeone cautious over Alvarez fitness

Speaking after the match, Simeone told reporters: “Until he wakes up tomorrow and gets through his first few hours after the discomfort he had.

“We hope it’s nothing and we trust he’ll be back in top condition as soon as possible.”

The 25-year-old has quickly become the focal point of Atletico’s attack, scoring 29 goals and adding eight assists in 57 games last season.

Any absence would be a major blow to the Spanish side’s chances against the Premier League champions, especially with their trip to Anfield kicking off the group stage.

Liverpool monitoring Atletico danger man

Posting on Instagram, Alvarez looked to calm fears by writing: “Happy about the victory. Now focused on the first Champions League match.”

That message suggested he expects to feature against Liverpool, though questions remain over whether he will be fully fit.

Liverpool will know all too well about his qualities, as Alvarez scored twice against us in five appearances for City before his move to Spain.

His talents in Manchester led to a recently revealed transfer discussion involving Luis Diaz possibly heading to play under Pep Guardiola in a potential swap with Liverpool.

The Argentine was also linked with a move to Merseyside this summer before we signed Alexander Isak, showcasing our adoration for the forward.

That’s why a potential injury would be a boost and the Argentine’s status will be monitored closely in the build-up, with Simeone facing a nervous wait to see if his star striker can lead the line at Anfield.

