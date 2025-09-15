Ex-FIFA official blasts Michael Oliver for major call in Liverpool win

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s latest Premier League victory was not without controversy after former FIFA referee Keith Hackett criticised Michael Oliver’s handling of a key incident.

Our 1-0 win over Burnley saw midfielder Lesley Ugochukwu escape with only a yellow card for a reckless first-half tackle before later being dismissed for two bookings.

Refereeing decision criticised after Liverpool vs Burnley

Speaking to Football Insider, ex-PGMOL chief Hackett was blunt in his assessment.

“The challenge endangered the opponent and fulfilled the law for serious foul play,” he explained.

“The referee should have sanctioned the offence with a red card.”

Oliver’s decision to issue only a caution allowed the Burnley man to remain on the field until a second yellow arrived for a late challenge on Florian Wirtz.

It was the challenge on Alexis Mac Allister for the first caution that will bring the most criticism of Oliver though, with the World Cup winner’s ankle visibly buckling under the pressure of the challenge.

Arne Slot was forced to provide a fitness update for our No.10 after the match, after taking him off the pitch at half time.

Liverpool focus turns to consistency in Premier League

Arne Slot will know officiating consistency is crucial if we are to defend the title but this is unfortunately not something we see often in the Premier League.

It is not the first time refereeing decisions have been called into question in games involving us, and the concern is that opponents are allowed too much leniency when making risky tackles.

Hackett is never afraid of being vocal with his opinions and they often lead to criticism over the current officials, something we saw after our win over Newcastle too.

Now the Reds will sweat on Mac Allister’s fitness whilst Michael Oliver and Paul Tierney are likely allowed to continue unpunished, as usual.

