Ex-FIFA official blasts Michael Oliver for major call in Liverpool win

Liverpool’s latest Premier League victory was not without controversy after former FIFA referee Keith Hackett criticised Michael Oliver’s handling of a key incident.
Our 1-0 win over Burnley saw midfielder Lesley Ugochukwu escape with only a yellow card for a reckless first-half tackle before later being dismissed for two bookings.
Refereeing decision criticised after Liverpool vs Burnley
Speaking to Football Insider, ex-PGMOL chief Hackett was blunt in his assessment.
“The challenge endangered the opponent and fulfilled the law for serious foul play,” he explained.
“The referee should have sanctioned the offence with a red card.”
Oliver’s decision to issue only a caution allowed the Burnley man to remain on the field until a second yellow arrived for a late challenge on Florian Wirtz.
It was the challenge on Alexis Mac Allister for the first caution that will bring the most criticism of Oliver though, with the World Cup winner’s ankle visibly buckling under the pressure of the challenge.
Arne Slot was forced to provide a fitness update for our No.10 after the match, after taking him off the pitch at half time.
Liverpool focus turns to consistency in Premier League
Arne Slot will know officiating consistency is crucial if we are to defend the title but this is unfortunately not something we see often in the Premier League.
It is not the first time refereeing decisions have been called into question in games involving us, and the concern is that opponents are allowed too much leniency when making risky tackles.
Hackett is never afraid of being vocal with his opinions and they often lead to criticism over the current officials, something we saw after our win over Newcastle too.
Now the Reds will sweat on Mac Allister’s fitness whilst Michael Oliver and Paul Tierney are likely allowed to continue unpunished, as usual.
Very cleverly issued a yellow immediately. Had he not done so or waited for VAR to take a look, it would have been a certain sending off. Oliver was well aware turning a yellow into a red was far less likely.
One could argue that VAR should’ve communicated with Oliver to take another look at it on the monitor.
It has happened before.
It could’ve been done during the time spent treating MacA’s injury.
The slo-mo is conclusive to all those with common sense and even those with less than perfect vision.
We (Liverpool) have had players sent off for less
Not so long ago Mr Gordon @ St. James’s Park was straight redded for his mindless lunge on Van Dijk. His studs grazed across Virgil’s foot. Potential long term metatarsal injury.
This case was arguably worse.
Van Dijk possibly saw Gordon coming and was able to move his standing leg in time to just take a glancing blow.
Gordon’s intent was clear. He wanted the ball, but if hevdidn’t get it, he wanted to injure Van Dijk for advantage.
Van Dijk’s post match response was the measure of the man. Not all of of us would be do generous.
My other issue with this kind of “tackle” is how often certain perpetrators appear to try to play the scene as if they entirely innocent and the referee (and all-angle HD cameras) are the ones spinning a false picture.
If those players who are trying to hoodwink the situation for advantage really believe that, then perhaps a red and an immediate psychological assessment would be necessary ?
Players that simulate injury also muddy the waters.
Let’s get to the crux of it and play the game right, eh.