Liverpool vs Atletico postponement latest as Merseyside hit with weather warning

Liverpool’s Champions League opener against Atletico Madrid comes in the same week that Merseyside has been issued with a yellow weather warning for high winds, raising questions over potential disruption.

The Reds host Diego Simeone’s side at Anfield on Wednesday night, but the Met Office has confirmed that while travel and power interruptions may affect parts of the region earlier in the week, no warnings are currently in place for the day of the game itself.

Merseyside weather warning and Champions League update

The official notice explained: “Strong and gusty winds are likely to cause some disruption to travel and interruptions to power.

“Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely. It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves.”

That alert runs from Sunday evening through Monday, but conditions are expected to ease before midweek.

The Met Office has since confirmed that Wednesday is forecast to be clear, meaning Liverpool’s clash with the Spanish side should go ahead without issue.

It will be a relief for supporters after last season’s unusual postponement of the Merseyside derby at Goodison Park, when extreme wind speeds forced a late call to rearrange the fixture.

Liverpool focus remains on Atletico showdown

Anfield is expected to be full to capacity as Arne Slot plots his route to success on the European stage.

Atletico’s visit will be a stern test, particularly with Julian Alvarez hoping to shake off a minor injury scare to feature for the La Liga outfit.

For Liverpool, the focus will be on carrying domestic momentum into Europe, with new signings Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak potentially making their Champions League debuts in front of the Kop.

As reported via the Met Office website, conditions for Wednesday are currently safe, but supporters are still advised to monitor travel updates in case of residual delays.

