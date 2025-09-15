Alexis Mac Allister drops positive Instagram hint for Atletico clash after injury scare on Sunday

(Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Alexis Mac Allister has appeared to hint at some reassuring news for Liverpool fans after he was substituted at half-time in the 1-0 win at Burnley on Sunday.

The Argentine was on the receiving end of a rash challenge from Lesley Ugochukwu that ex-PGMOL chief Keith Hackett believes should’ve been punished with a red card rather than a yellow, and Arne Slot took a cautious approach by withdrawing the 26-year-old at the interval.

With the Reds in action again on Wednesday night as they begin their Champions League campaign with a home clash against Atletico Madrid, the tight turnaround may have had some fans fearing that our number 10 could be doubtful for the fixture.

Mac Allister drops fitness hint on Instagram

However, in an Instagram post after the win at Turf Moor yesterday, Mac Allister seemed to hint that he would be available for selection against Diego Simeone’s side.

The Liverpool midfielder posted: ‘A hard-fought away win, good work by the team. Time to recover my ankle and think about a new Champions League campaign.’

Mac Allister seems to be all-clear to play on Wednesday

The latter part of Mac Allister’s caption would seem to suggest that his focus is firmly on Wednesday night’s match, which’d mean that there appear to be no lasting ill-effects from Ugochukwu’s reckless tackle yesterday.

The 26-year-old had missed the win at Newcastle last month due to a muscle injury and played the entirety of Argentina’s defeat to Ecuador at high altitude less than a week ago, so Slot had said that he was intending to give him a maximum of 60 minutes at Turf Moor in any event.

He should hopefully be fine to start against Atletico in midweek, although it seems quite likely that he mightn’t feature for the full game, unless the story of the match obliges him to stay on until the final whistle.

Even with Curtis Jones currently sidelined, Liverpool have a near-full squad available for the match on Wednesday, and managing players’ minutes will be crucial amid a hectic run of seven fixtures in 21 days leading into the October international break.

It’s looking good for Mac Allister to play against Atletico, and we’ll very much need the world-class midfield partnership of him and Ryan Gravenberch when facing high-calibre Champions League opposition. Here’s hoping they’ll both be in the starting XI in midweek!