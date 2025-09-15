Salah and Van Dijk explain how Liverpool are adapting after Burnley victory

Pictures via Stan Sport Football

Liverpool’s hard-fought win over Burnley once again showed the mentality of champions, with Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk both highlighting how we are adapting as a new-look team.

Speaking to Stan Sport Football on YouTube after the final whistle, the pair reflected on another late win and what it means for the squad as we chase back-to-back Premier League titles under our Dutch head coach.

Salah explains how Liverpool are settling with new arrivals

The No.11 stepped up to score from the spot, securing three crucial points, and afterwards admitted the side is still building rhythm following a busy summer of transfers.

“Yeah, I think the players are adapting to our system, but we also like we have a few players in the starting line-up, a few new players in the starting line-up and it takes time to adapt to their game, and to our game and we try to also make them comfy in a game and do their best as well,” Salah said.

He also name-checked Alexander Isak, who joined from Newcastle last week, as another addition who will take time to fully blend in.

The positive is that this winning mentality that has been with the squad for years now, is still continuing despite all the new faces – something Gary Neville was quick to pick up on.

Van Dijk says patience is key for Liverpool

The captain underlined the need for calmness in matches where chances are limited, insisting the team must not get frustrated.

“We have to be patient and we had to be ready whenever we lose the ball to be ready to defend the counters.

“I think we did that pretty well. Obviously a well-deserved win but obviously could have been a draw as well but we take the three points and we move on to Wednesday.”

Roy Keane also thought that the Reds deserved victory, despite their being a wide-spread belief that our opponents were unlucky.

Van Dijk then praised Salah’s composure, describing him as a “world-class player” who has delivered countless times when the team needed him most.

Both senior figures stressed the importance of leadership and togetherness, a message that will resonate with supporters who have watched Liverpool evolve rapidly since the arrivals of Wirtz, Ekitike and soon to be Isak.

It might not have been the prettiest of performances, but as Salah and Van Dijk made clear, the determination to keep going until the very end remains a defining quality of this Liverpool side.

