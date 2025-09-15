Andy Robertson makes Atletico transfer confession ahead of Champions League clash at Anfield

(Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

In an alternate universe, Andy Robertson could be playing at Anfield on Wednesday…for the away team.

Shortly before the arrival of Milos Kerkez at Liverpool in June, the Scottish left-back was being strongly linked with a move to Atletico Madrid, although that prospective transfer fell through after the LaLiga side instead opted to sign Matteo Ruggeri from Atalanta.

As fate would have it, Diego Simeone’s men take on the Reds in L4 in their opening Champions League fixture of the season later this week, returning to the venue where they eliminated us from the competition in March 2020.

Robertson has had to play second fiddle to his Hungarian teammate in the early weeks of the campaign, and he’s hinted that he had given consideration to potentially joining Atletico during the summer.

When asked if there had been a chance of the move coming off, the Liverpool vice-captain replied (via Herald Scotland): “Maybe at one point.”

The 31-year-old continued: “I do want to play games and be the starting left-back and I’ve got to keep pushing to try to produce the levels I know I can do.

“The international break was good for me as I was able to get two 90 minutes, get that match fitness and two really good results for Scotland, and I took a lot of confidence from that.”

Robertson remains vital to Liverpool despite losing his starting berth

Even though Robertson has slipped behind Kerkez in the pecking order this season, Liverpool fans can be very glad that the long-serving Scot is still at Anfield.

That he was selected as Trent Alexander-Arnold’s successor as vice-captain demonstrates how highly he’s regarded at the club, and his importance as a mentor to his young left-back teammate can’t be overstated.

It’s not just behind the scenes that the 31-year-old’s presence will be felt, though. When he came on for the Hungarian at Turf Moor yesterday, he gave the Reds an added attacking impetus and fully justified Arne Slot’s decision to make the substitution after just 38 minutes.

It wouldn’t be wholly surprising if Robertson is selected to start against Atletico, with Liverpool needing to be especially streetwise against a team who – as we’ve seen before – aren’t averse to the dark arts under Simeone.

We can be quite thankful that, when the Scotland captain walks into Anfield on Wednesday evening, he’ll be proceeding towards the familiar environs of the home dressing room rather than the away one.