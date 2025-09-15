Van Dijk sidesteps big question as he admits Liverpool days are numbered

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s 1-0 win at Burnley was enough to maintain a perfect league record, but the focus after the match was on a revealing interview with Virgil van Dijk.

The captain was asked about the infamous Wembley clip where he and Alexander Isak were caught speaking after the Carabao Cup final, only months before the striker’s British record £125 million move to Anfield.

Van Dijk laughs off Isak question but hints at two-year timeline

The 34-year-old defender refused to confirm what was said during the brief conversation, choosing instead to play down the moment.

“I’m not telling you!” he said via Liverpool ECHO. “Maybe in two years’ time or three years’ time, I will tell you. But not now. I can’t remember!”

Those words, delivered with a laugh, have kept the intrigue alive but also served as a sobering reminder that our time with one of the greatest defenders in the club’s history may be closer to an end than we would like.

The jovial way in which it was delivered, much like his post-match interview with Mo Salah, may have been why a slight slip was made on his Anfield future.

Isak himself was not risked at Turf Moor and Arne Slot explained this decision, but the Sweden international is expected to be in contention when we face Atletico Madrid in the Champions League opener at Anfield.

Liverpool look to future while cherishing a legend

Van Dijk praised the resilience of Arne Slot’s side after Mo Salah’s injury-time penalty secured victory, highlighting the togetherness of the group.

The Dutchman was clear that Isak’s drawn-out transfer saga was difficult for everyone but is now firmly in the past.

“Not only me, but the whole team and everyone connected to the club was very pleased that the deal got done,” the centre-back added.

For all the excitement about our new-look forward line, Van Dijk’s words were a reminder that his legendary career at Anfield has a finite timeline.

Supporters will hope the man who lifted the Premier League trophy last season can guide us to even more glory before his eventual farewell.

