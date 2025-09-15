Van Dijk buzzing after Liverpool youngsters deliver special triumph in Holland

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s win at Burnley was not the only reason to celebrate this weekend, with Virgil van Dijk revealing how our academy side also left him bursting with pride in his homeland.

The Reds captain could not hide his delight after discovering that our under-13s had lifted the Virgil’s Legacy Trophy in Tilburg, the youth competition hosted at his old club Willem II where our skipper now has a stand named in his honour.

Liverpool youngsters shine in Van Dijk’s own tournament

Our No.4’s first duties after our victory against Burnley was, alongside Mo Salah, to speak about the game but it was clear his mind was elsewhere on this occasion.

Speaking to liverpoolfc.com, the 34-year-old said: “I ran in [after the game] and found out that the boys did us proud in my own youth tournament in Holland.

“The Liverpool U13 boys won my tournament. I think they had an amazing time.”

He added: “It was almost a sell-out at the stadium from what I’ve heard and everyone had a good time.

“I think the whole day, the players had a fantastic experience, all of the teams, so I was really pleased with that.”

The Dutch international confirmed he had been keeping a close eye on events from afar: “I watched the games on the way to Burnley, watched it on Saturday.

“Unfortunately I couldn’t be there because I had some duties today I had to do! But I’m very pleased that everything went well.”

Liverpool’s youngsters now add their names to the history of a competition that carries deep personal meaning for our skipper.

Captain’s pride at Liverpool double success

Van Dijk explained how much the moment meant to him, saying: “I’m just buzzing about that because this has been something that is very close to my heart.

“I can keep talking about it and will keep this smile as well! An amazing day overall with everything that happened.”

It capped a memorable weekend for the Reds, with three points earned at Turf Moor and the academy crowned champions in the Netherlands.

Van Dijk’s commitment to developing the next generation has already been highlighted by the creation of this tournament, which returned to Tilburg this year with sixteen sides competing.

It was a weekend to remember for both the first team and the academy, a reminder of how Liverpool’s present and future remain closely connected.

