‘What he has to do’ – Arne Slot reveals what Alexander Isak’s ‘main challenge’ is at Liverpool

KIRKBY, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 16: Alexander Isak of Liverpool during a UEFA Champions League 2025/26 league phase training session at AXA Training Centre on September 16, 2025 in Kirkby, England. (Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

Arne Slot has revealed what Alexander Isak’s ‘main challenge’ is in the coming months.

The Sweden international joined Liverpool from fellow Premier League outfit Newcastle on the final day of the summer transfer window following a lengthy transfer saga.

The 25-year-old was told to train away from the rest of the Newcastle squad during his final weeks at the club after making it clear he wanted to move to Anfield.

Isak was a late substitute for his country during the recent international break in what was his first appearance since the final game of last season in May – Slot therefore acknowledges that his star striker has a huge job on his hands to get match fit.

“Getting fit. Getting fit after missing four months of proper team sessions,” Slot said (as quoted by Irish News) when asked what his No.9’s biggest challenge is following his move to Merseyside.

“He doesn’t have to prove to anyone he is good enough to play in the Premier League because that is what he has proven already at Newcastle.

“The main challenge he has is to become so fit that he is first of all ready to do what he did last season.

“So the moment he is fit, match fit, can play 90, and then the next step is playing three times in a week 90 minutes and then the next step is going one step further in terms of pressing.

“And that is what he has to do; scoring goals and doing special things in attack is something he will 100 per cent do.”

Everyone who has watched Premier League football is aware of the quality of our new forward.

Isak scored 27 goals and registered six assists in 42 appearances last term (across all competitions) – including a goal in Newcastle’s cup final victory over Liverpool at Wembley.

The Swede knows where the goal is and it no surprise Slot and Co. were keen to splash £125m to secure his signature.

Our Dutch coach will be keen to not pile too much pressure on the attacker following his move to the champions and his comments here are a clear tactic from the former Feyenoord boss.

The Reds welcome Spanish outfit Atletico Madrid to Anfield tomorrow in their opening game of the new Champions League campaign.

It remains unclear as to whether Isak will feature but Slot certainly teased supporters with his comments.

“Normally I would say 99.9 per cent sure but I can say it is 100 per cent sure he will not play 90 minutes,” the Liverpool gaffer said.

“It is already a Champions League game to look forward to but if people look forward to his playing time that could mean that could happen tomorrow as well.”