Arne Slot says ‘unbelievable’ Liverpool player is worth £100m in current form

Arne Slot has claimed Liverpool would receive £100m for Dominik Szoboszlai if the Hungarian was to be sold tomorrow.

Our No.8 is going nowhere anytime soon, so there’s no need to panic, but the Reds head coach made the comment whilst discussing the money his side have spent this summer.

Both Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak cost the Premier League champions over £100m each during the recent transfer window – but Slot was keen to mention that those two players have joined a squad full of individuals who are worth in or around the same amount of money.

With Szoboszlai performing so well out of position at right back – it was him who was singled out by the former Feyenoord head coach in his press conference (via @JamesPearceLFC on X) ahead of Liverpool’s UCL clash with Atletico Madrid at Anfield tomorrow.

Slot: "If we sold Dominik Szoboszlai tomorrow he would be worth £100m as well." — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) September 16, 2025

The central midfielder, who was labelled ‘unbelievable’ by Slot after his stunning free-kick winner against Arsenal last month (ESPN), was signed by Jurgen Klopp for £60m in 2023.

He’s currently one of the first names on the team sheet with his energy and dynamism standing out.

Despite the signing of Jeremie Frimpong in the summer and the return to fitness of Conor Bradley recently, Szoboszlai has been keeping both players out of the starting XI as he continues to impress at right back.

With the value of players at the moment, the Liverpool boss is right to claim the Hungarian is worth £100m. He is just 24 years of age and has three years still remaining on his Reds deal.

He could return to his more natural midfield position tomorrow with Alexis Mac Allister taking a knock to his ankle during Sunday’s victory over Burnley at Turf Moor.