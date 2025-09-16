‘A huge step towards justice’ – Hillsborough Law to be laid before Parliament today

(Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

At long last, the Hillsborough Law Bill is to be laid before Parliament today.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer has previously pledged to introduce the legislation, including a legal duty of candour for public servants and criminal sanctions for non-compliance, after Liverpool MPs Ian Byrne and Kim Johnson had warned that the original bill would be meaningless if the government had removed crucial elements in a revised version.

What changes will Hillsborough Law introduce?

As per Liverpool Echo, the legislation will oblige public officials and relevant authorities to act with honesty and integrity at all times or face criminal charges.

The Hillsborough Law Bill will also see a significant expansion of legal aid for bereaved families, with non-means tested help and support for inquests as the costs are instead covered by the public body being represented.

There will now be a legal obligation on public bodies to ensure that their spending remains proportionate, which’ll prevent the state from hiding behind excessive large legal teams at inquests and ensure a fair and equal footing for both sides.

A new offence will be created for deliberately misleading the public, with serious breaches now set to be penalised with criminal sanctions.

Hillsborough Law should finally bring genuine accountability

In a video statement on X, Byrne – a survivor of the Hillsborough disaster who’s worked tirelessly to push through the new legislation – proclaimed: “I’m proud that the Hillsborough Law will be laid before Parliament [today]. A huge step towards justice, truth and genuine change – and a legacy worthy of the 97.”

Were it not for the relentless efforts of the families of the bereaved, and of the aforementioned Liverpool MPs, a watered-down bill would’ve gone through earlier this year, which would’ve been another insult to those who’ve already had to battle through inexcusable smears and cover-ups.

Everyone involved in getting the full Hillsborough Law Bill to Parliament can feel rightly proud of the enormous legacy that this will leave. The legislation should hopefully ensure that nobody else has to go through what the loved ones of the 97 have done since 1989.

Liverpool fans have long called for the introduction of proper Hillsborough Law, and at long last it’s about to become a reality.