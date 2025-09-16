‘Revelation’ – Jamie Carragher has been seriously impressed by Liverpool ace this season

Image via Sky Sports Premier League

Jamie Carragher has claimed one Liverpool player in particular has been a ‘revelation’ so far this season.

Arne Slot’s side have started their defence of the Premier League title with four wins from four and open their Champions League campaign with the visit of La Liga outfit Atletico Madrid to Anfield tomorrow.

It will be interesting to see which position Dominik Szoboszlai starts the game in having impressed in the last few weeks at right back.

Predominantly a central midfielder, the Hungary international has played a key role in Liverpool’s strong start to the campaign and it’s fair to say ex-Red Carragher has been impressed with the 24-year-old.

“He’s [Szoboszlai] been a revelation,” the Scouser told Sky Sports (via Rousing The Kop).

“He’s always split supporters really about his role in the team in midfield over the last couple of years, a big signing from Jurgen Klopp.

“There’s something about the full-back position, even though it’s early days, that I think does really suit him.

“He can still go into midfield, we see full-backs invert now, he’s got so much running capabilities, he can run up and down that line, he also adds a [bit of] height to the Liverpool team.”

Szoboszlai has divided opinion amongst Kopites ever since being brought to the club by Jurgen Klopp in the summer of 2023.

The £60m signing has scored some absolute stunners but for the majority of his tenure on Merseyside so far he has struggled for consistency and to regularly show what he’s capable of.

This season however, the Hungarian has ramped it up a notch and has been one of our standout performers during our opening four league games.

He has been deployed at right back most recently while Jeremie Frimpong was injured and Conor Bradley was lacking match fitness.

Carragher believes the full-back role suits our No.8 due to his energy levels and ability to step into the inverted role – often done by Trent Alexander-Arnold in recent seasons.

Szoboszlai could step back into midfield tomorrow night against Atletico Madrid with both Frimpong and Bradley featuring as substitutes at Turf Moor at the weekend and Alexis Mac Allister taking a knock to his ankle.