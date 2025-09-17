Arne Slot sends Champions League warning as he recalls painful PSG defeat

(Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s Champions League journey last season ended in frustration, and Arne Slot has admitted he is determined not to let history repeat itself.

The Dutchman has revealed that the painful last-16 exit to Paris Saint-Germain has dominated his thoughts more than the highs of winning the Premier League title.

Arne Slot reflects on PSG defeat and Liverpool’s need to rotate

“Towards the end of last season I found myself going back to one game in particular,” Slot told the press (via The Times).

“We were the only team that could bring PSG to extra time and the only team that could bring them to penalties.

“So there was a frustration to lose it through penalties, but if I am out, I prefer to go out to the team that wins it in the end.”

Liverpool had finished top of the new league phase before being drawn against Luis Enrique’s side, who would go on to lift the trophy.

Slot admitted his side ran out of energy at Anfield and suggested a lack of rotation may have cost us a place in the quarter-finals.

The 47-year-old said: “We felt that was the best team in Europe last season, and that we were so close to beating them gives us the confidence that we are able to compete in this league as well.”

Liverpool squad depth key to new Champions League push

This summer’s recruitment has been designed to give Liverpool more options.

Florian Wirtz, who arrived from Bayer Leverkusen for £116m, has already shown glimpses of why he was named Bundesliga player of the year.

Alexander Isak, signed for a British record £125m from Newcastle, could make his debut against Atletico Madrid at Anfield after being spotted in training.

Virgil van Dijk echoed his manager’s sentiment, saying: “If everyone stays fit and looks after themselves – physically, mentally, and in form – that’s what we aim for.

“That is the responsibility that we all have to feel. I feel it and the other players should feel it as well.”

Alisson added: “In the Premier League last season was great, but we know how special it is to win the Champions League. The players who did it in 2019 had that feeling and we want to have the feeling again.”

Liverpool’s 50th season in Europe begins against Diego Simeone’s Atletico, who are without Julian Alvarez, and the sense of unfinished business is clear.

With added depth and a renewed focus on rotation, our boss is confident that we can mount a serious challenge this time.

You can watch the Liverpool squad prepare for Champions League action via our YouTube channel:

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile