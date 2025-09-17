Liverpool tipped to smash Premier League revenue record after Adidas update – report

Picture via @LFC on X

Liverpool’s partnership with Adidas is already shaping up to be one of the most lucrative agreements in English football history.

Sports finance journalist Alex Miller wrote on X that our 10-year contract with the German manufacturer is worth a staggering £1 billion.

Adidas kit deal already breaking records for Liverpool

Football finance analyst Mo Chatra responded by suggesting the numbers could be even higher than widely reported.

“This is closer to the £120m+ I’ve put out on here, and far above most media reports,” he wrote.

“This season’s kit is on track to smash all records for a Premier League club. The kit deal will rake in monster revenues for Liverpool this season.”

Original media reports, from the likes of Paul Joyce, suggested that the Reds would be making around £60m a year but the figures seem far off the mark now.

These latest comments underline just how significant the new Adidas era is for us, both on and off the pitch.

From a bumpy start where Nike products were still being worn well into pre-season and by our newer signings, it’s been nothing but exceptional ever since.

Liverpool have already signed Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak this summer in a British-record transfers, and such landmark commercial growth helps explain how those deals are sustainable for the club.

A fan asked Chatra whether he expected us to hit £750m total revenue for the campaign, to which he replied: “That was my original estimate for this season, but I think it could be closer to £800m.”

Liverpool revenues boosted by Adidas as targets increase

If those projections prove accurate, it would place us among Europe’s financial elite, further strengthening the position of Arne Slot’s squad as we aim to defend the Premier League title.

Our new signings arrived in a summer where Liverpool showed ambition both in the market and in commercial operations.

Liverpool have already spent big and with Adidas backing, we look set to compete on every level – financially and on the pitch.

