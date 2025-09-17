Liverpool striker taken off on stretcher in European opener vs Atletico

(Photo by Jess Hornby/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s UEFA Youth League campaign began with concern on Merseyside after summer signing Will Wright was forced off injured during the meeting with Atletico Madrid at Kirkby.

The 17-year-old forward, who joined from Salford City in August, went down following a challenge and required lengthy treatment before being stretchered from the field.

Wright suffers setback in Liverpool’s UEFA Youth League opener

As reported by Ian Doyle on X, the teenage striker “appeared to jar his knee in a challenge” before leaving the pitch.

The chief Liverpool ECHO writer added: “Not good news for summer LFC signing Will Wright, who has undergone lengthy treatment on an injury in the UEFA Youth League game against Atletico Madrid and has just left on a stretcher.”

It is a tough blow for the youngster, who had only recently begun life at Kirkby after making his senior debut for Salford last season.

Wright featured in the EFL Trophy against Wolves U21s and played in both the FA Cup and League Two before making the switch to Anfield.

Liverpool’s long-term approach tested by early injury

The forward’s arrival was part of a multi-layered recruitment drive that also saw Hugo Ekitike and Alexander Isak arrive, as fellow attacking options.

Liverpool have already signed Florian Wirtz to strengthen the first team too, while Wright was brought in as part of our next generation alongside the likes of goalkeeper Armin Pecsi and Giovanni Leoni.

Wright was signed after hitting over 50 goals across youth levels and attracting interest from Arsenal and Manchester City.

His potential made him one to watch this season in Rob Page’s U21s, and the hope will now be that the injury is not as serious as first feared.

The club’s academy staff have dealt with similar setbacks before, and the pathway remains open for Wright to make an eventual senior breakthrough if his recovery goes smoothly.

You can view the Wright update via @IanDoyleSport on X:

Not good news for summer #LFC signing Will Wright, who has undergone lengthy treatment on an injury in the UEFA Youth League game against Atletico Madrid and has just left on a stretcher. Appeared to jar his knee in a challenge — Ian Doyle (@IanDoyleSport) September 17, 2025

