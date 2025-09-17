Confirmed: Liverpool add two new names to Champions League squad

(Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s Champions League squad has been strengthened this week with two additions confirmed by UEFA.

Arne Slot had already named 22 senior players for the league phase of the competition, but further names can be added on List B at any point before a midnight deadline the day before each game.

Liverpool confirm Nyoni and Danns added to Champions League squad

As reported by Theo Squires of the Liverpool Echo on X, Liverpool have now added Trey Nyoni and Jayden Danns to the list of players available for Europe.

Both qualify as under-21s trained in England and therefore don’t count towards the restricted quota of 25 senior names.

Midfielder Nyoni, who joined from Leicester in 2023, has been tipped as one of the most promising talents in our academy.

Striker Danns has already made a goal scoring impact for the Reds, featuring in the Carabao Cup final success of 2024.

The confirmation means both players are available should Slot decide to call upon them during the European campaign, giving him greater flexibility as the fixtures begin to pile up.

Liverpool had already created headlines earlier this month when Rio Ngumoha was included on List A despite only being 17, while Federico Chiesa was left out of the initial selection.

The Italian could yet find a route back into the competition following UEFA’s new injury replacement rule, but for now he remains limited to domestic action.

Reds gain extra depth for Champions League push

The depth of the squad has been a talking point since the summer rebuild, with the likes of Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak adding numbers and quality to the team.

Now, the inclusion of homegrown prospects on List B further underlines our long-term planning.

Player Position Squad List Trey Nyoni Midfield List B Jayden Danns Forward List B Rio Ngumoha Forward List A Federico Chiesa Forward Not included

With the Champions League opener against Atletico Madrid looming, our head coach will welcome the extra options.

Danns and Nyoni may not feature straight away, but their registration signals that Liverpool are keen to keep the pathway open from academy to first team.

It is a reminder that while new arrivals dominate the headlines, there remains a clear focus on nurturing our own talent too.

