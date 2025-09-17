Referee appointment for Liverpool clash will spark concern after shocking stat emerges

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s next Premier League fixture has been handed a referee with a record that will hardly fill us with confidence.

The Premier League confirmed the officials for Matchweek five on their official website, with Darren England set to oversee Saturday’s Merseyside Derby at Anfield.

Darren England to referee Liverpool v Everton

As reported by Tony Scott via X, the Yorkshire-born referee has been placed in charge of the derby, a decision that carries a worrying statistic for Liverpool supporters.

England has taken charge of 11 Everton fixtures, with the Blues losing just once under his watch.

By contrast, when the same official has overseen us in the Premier League, the Reds have managed just one win in five matches.

That sole victory came in February when we defeated Bournemouth 2-0 away. Other results include a 3-0 defeat to Brighton, draws against Crystal Palace, Southampton and a 1-1 draw against Palace on the final day of last season.

The appointment means a familiar name from past controversies will be in the middle once again, most notably remembered by supporters for his part in the VAR debacle at Tottenham when Luis Diaz had a legitimate goal disallowed.

Liverpool facing officials with history against us

England will be assisted by Lee Betts and Scott Ledger, with Bobby Madley as fourth official. John Brooks will be in charge of VAR duties, supported by Akil Howson.

Brooks himself has frustrated Liverpool in the past, missing two blatant fouls on Mo Salah against Chelsea in last season’s league clash.

Our head coach Arne Slot was also seen losing his temper on the touchline during the same match, a reaction that became a viral meme.

Given the statistics, our supporters will understandably fear history repeating itself in what is always one of the most important fixtures of the season.

For context, England’s Liverpool record reads: 1 win, 3 draws, 1 defeat in five Premier League games, with just seven points gained from a possible 15.

Liverpool will hope Saturday’s match is decided by the players rather than the officials, but with such a track record, the appointment has already created tension before a ball is even kicked.

You can watch the Liverpool squad prepare for Champions League action via our YouTube channel:

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile