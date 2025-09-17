Liverpool team news v Atletico: Isak makes Reds debut and Kerkez dropped among 3 changes by Slot

(Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

Liverpool begin their 50th season in European competition with a Champions League clash at home to Atletico Madrid, familiar foes from previous campaigns.

Diego Simeone’s side infamously eliminated the Reds from this tournament in March 2020 just before football temporarily shut down due to the global pandemic, with the Merseysiders getting revenge on Los Rojiblancos’ next visit in November 2021.

Arne Slot’s side won their first seven games in Europe last term and finished top of the new-look league phase, only to be knocked out on penalties by eventual champions Paris Saint-Germain in the round of 16, and the Premier League holders are among the favourites to triumph in Budapest next May.

Liverpool have an almost clean bill of health for tonight, with Curtis Jones and Stefan Bajcetic the only injury absentees, and there’s been plenty of debate in recent days as to whether or not club-record signing Alexander Isak will be handed his LFC debut against Atletico.

We now have our answer.

Liverpool starting XI to face Atletico Madrid

Slot has made three changes from the team which began the 1-0 win at Burnley on Sunday.

Alisson Becker starts in goal, with the familiar centre-back pairing of Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate just ahead of him. Both full-back positions are changed, with the fit-again Jeremie Frimpong on the right and Andy Robertson coming in for Milos Kerkez on the left.

Dominik Szoboszlai moves into midfield alongside Ryan Gravenberch, with Alexis Mac Allister dropping to the bench, while Florian Wirtz starts in the number 10 role.

Mo Salah and Cody Gakpo are the wide attackers, and Isak does make his debut as the starting centre-forward in place of Hugo Ekitike.

You can view the Liverpool starting XI and substitutes below, via @LFC on X:

