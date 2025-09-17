‘This is magnificent’ – Ally McCoist was wowed by Liverpool beast’s 6th-minute moment v Atletico

Images via TNT Sports

Ally McCoist was left in awe of a ‘magnificent’ moment from one Liverpool player in the early exchanges of their Champions League clash against Atletico Madrid.

The Reds have made a habit of winning matches with late goals in the opening weeks of the season, but tonight they’ve rushed out of the blocks by scoring twice inside the first six minutes.

Andy Robertson opened the scoring rather fortuitously, with Mo Salah’s free kick deflecting off the left-back and rolling into the net, and the Egyptian soon doubled the home side’s lead as he cut in from the right flank and played a one-two with Ryan Gravenberch.

Our number 11 burst in between two Atletico defdenders before finishing past Jan Oblak to put Liverpool 2-0 ahead in the sixth minute.

McCoist lauds ‘magnificent’ Salah goal

Speaking on co-commentary for TNT Sports, McCoist was dazzled by the 33-year-old’s finish as he gushed: “This is magnificent. It’s all about the weight of the return pass to him and the use of Salah’s body.

“Look at his body strength, he puts himself in between two defenders and once he gets in that position, you know he’s finishing. Great goal.”

A finish typical of the world-class Mo Salah!

On the night that he’s overtaken Steven Gerrard in Liverpool’s all-time Champions League appearances list, Salah netted his 51st European goal for the club in typically bombastic fashion.

The Egyptian’s early-season form has been questioned by some pundits, with the 33-year-old netting just twice in his first five matches in this campaign (one of which was the stoppage-time penalty against Burnley on Sunday).

However, that’s now two goals on four days for the Reds’ number 11, and the confident manner in which he outmuscled two Atletico defenders and drilled the ball past Oblak was a finish typical of prime Salah.

Credit must also go to Gravenberch for the brilliantly dinked pass to the winger in the move which led to the second goal of the night – it’s no coincidence that Liverpool’s midfield has looked vastly improved since the Dutchman returned to the line-up after missing two games in August.

Let’s hope that LFC have started tonight as they mean to go on in this season’s Champions League!

You can view McCoist’s commentary on Salah’s goal below, via @footballontnt on X: